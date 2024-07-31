Goodwood to water overnight despite thunderstorm warning after ground quickens on day two

Goodwood will "take the risk" of watering the track for day three of the Glorious meeting despite the possibility of thunderstorms on Wednesday night.

Conditions quickened to good to firm (from good to firm, good in places) following the fifth race on Wednesday after another sweltering day at the West Sussex track. There were highs of 27C, but the Met Office issued a yellow storm warning overnight.

Speaking after racing on Wednesday, clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: "The forecast shows there remains a tiny risk of thunderstorms about, but I think that risk seems to be receding more and more. It would be so quick by Thursday evening if we didn't do something, so we've got to take the risk.

"We've had another hot summer's day here and the track rode really well, we're very pleased with it. It is obviously quickening up, so we're going to go down the straight with five millimetres and we'll water the bends this evening as we did on Tuesday.

"I'll have a walk of the track but I suspect it will be roughly the same amount, three millimetres on the bend, maybe a little bit more."

Day three of Glorious Goodwood, featuring the Group 1 Nassau Stakes , is expected to start under cloudy conditions, but another warm and humid day is anticipated with similar highs of 27C. The chance of showers increases for Friday and Saturday.

