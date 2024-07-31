'He could end up being just as good' - 25-1 Big Mojo emulates star stablemate Big Evs with Molecomb Stakes success

There was a sense of deja vu at in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes after the red and blue silks sported by Big Evs last year were carried to victory again by stablemate Big Mojo .

The Mohaather two-year-old landed a 25-1 shock success for Mick Appleby and owner Paul Teasdale in the Group 3 won last year by the yard's star sprinter, who went on to Breeders' Cup success last November.

A similar trip abroad was mooted as a possible target for the three-quarter-length winner alongside the fellow Appleby-trained Mr Lightside, who finished a close third.

"He's a very good horse, he's got the same owners as Big Evs and he could end up being just as good," Appleby said. "We knew they were pretty decent and the other one was just nabbed for second.

"I thought they would both be in the frame as they weren't far behind where Big Evs was as a two-year-old. I worked them together the other day and I couldn't split them."

Big Mojo was bought just after Big Evs's Breeders' Cup triumph for 175,000gns and Silvestre de Sousa, who also rode the juvenile when second on his debut at Beverley, believes there is a lot more to come.

"He's exciting and he's improved a lot since his debut," the rider said. "It's a nice way to break a maiden, in a Group 3 race, and he's a pro horse.

"He's got a lot of speed and I like him over six furlongs as well. He's a quality horse going forward, he's strong physically but mentally he's not there yet. He's only going to improve."

Big Mojo wins from Mr Lightside (second right) and Aesterius (right) Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Splitting the Appleby runners was Wathnan Racing's Aesterius, who was sent off 2-1 favourite but couldn't catch the runaway winner.

"He just raced away from the winner a bit, which happens in these big fields," trainer Archie Watson said. "He didn't get to race against Big Mojo but he's run a huge race and got his head down on the line."

A trip to the US could also be on the agenda for the Mehmas colt. "We'd love to finish the year at Del Mar, which would suit him," Watson said. "I'd imagine we'll go along the lines of the Prix d'Arenberg and then the Flying Childers."

Duke delivers

While Jabaara lost the Oak Tree Stakes in the stewards' room , jockey James Doyle and trainer Roger Varian still walked away from day two of the meeting with a winner after French Duke claimed a maiden success in the 1m4f handicap.

A strong contingent from Wathnan Racing were on hand to witness the Sea The Stars colt stylishly hold off Lord Of Love by a neck to build on his sixth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

French Duke (right) wins on a sunny day at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He ran huge at Ascot, but he did too much and moved too early in the race," Varian said. "He ran his race upside down; we really wanted to see him finish his race off today, and to do so off a medium pace and on fast ground.

"We were probably further back than James wanted to be, but he showed toughness in the final furlong. I think I'd upgrade the performance because, while he’s still not the finished article, it was nice to see him tough it out. It was very important he hit the line strongly."

His victory marked a first win for the powerful Qatari-backed owners at Glorious Goodwood after they finished third with Gregory in Tuesday's Goodwood Cup.

No catching Caza

Simon and Ed Crisford have another Glorious Goodwood-winning juvenile to look forward to with Coto De Caza , 12 months on from Vandeek's win in the Richmond Stakes.

The Sioux Nation filly galloped clear to win the British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Conditions Fillies' Stakes by two and a half lengths despite some pre-race concerns.

“She got herself very worked up beforehand and had to be washed down," said Simon Crisford. "We were worried that she had run her race beforehand.

“She’s a filly with some talent and she goes on any ground, but we’ll just have to mind her demeanour.”

