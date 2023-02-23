'He's definitely one of our best chances of the week' - this week's key Cheltenham Festival quotes

I don't want too much water. If they could turn off the taps it would be a great job. Hewick would handle a cut in the ground but he would handle good ground a lot better than the other horses, that's all.

Trainer Shark Hanlon hopes the ground will stay on the quick side for his Gold Cup hope Hewick, with Cheltenham having started watering for the festival on Monday

He won’t be coming back to two miles, that I can nearly guarantee, and I’d hardly go from here straight up to three and a quarter miles. The nicest way to do it would be to go to the Ryanair and then there’s four weeks this year between Cheltenham and Aintree, so it would be possible you could try him over three miles at Aintree.

Nicky Henderson outlines plans for Shishkin after the dual Cheltenham Festival winner emphatically bounced back to form in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase on Saturday

Fury Road runs in the Ryanair and I think he's got a great chance. He's a proper Grade 1 horse with really solid form and the race should suit him. He wasn't beaten by far in the Albert Bartlett a few years ago and he'll head back to Cheltenham with really solid claims.

Gordon Elliott confirms that Fury Road will bid to give Michael O'Leary a second win in the race he sponsors as the Ryanair Chase picture begins to take shape in two-time winner Allaho's absence

He's stormed home and the Champion Hurdle dream is alive. Constitution Hill is an amazing horse, but it's so exciting to be involved and anything can happen in horseracing.

Jamie Shepperd is dreaming big with I Like To Move It, who he owns with wife Anne-Marie, after the Greatwood Hurdle winner bolted up in the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton on Saturday

Luccia: leads the market for the Mares' Hurdle Credit: MATTHEW WEBB

I thought it was ambitious putting her in the Supreme and I'd be in favour of the Mares', but Paul [Sandy, owner] and I will have a chat closer to the time. In Altior's year it was Min, Min, Min and I thought, 'Good luck Min because you won't beat Altior'. I couldn't say that about Luccia.

Henderson ponders whether to run Mares Novices' Hurdle favourite Luccia against the geldings in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

I know people are questioning his run in the Supreme last year but he was immature back then and once he made a mistake it was lights out. He's strengthened up a lot and we always knew fences would be the making of him. He's definitely one of our best chances of the week.

Elliott is sweet on the chances of Mighty Potter, who was pulled up by Jack Kennedy on his only previous visit to Cheltenham, in the Turners Novices' Chase

He's won a Gold Cup and been second in it, he loves Cheltenham and it's probably the best preparation he's had going into the race. He grows about six feet when he lands in Cheltenham for some reason, he just loves it there.

Henry de Bromhead is delighted with 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo's preparation as he bids to regain his crown

I'm very happy with that. She needed the run, she was only as forward as I thought she was which is why I ran her here. Paul [Townend] and I are very happy that she will come on a lot for this. I think she has improved from last year and I think we have enough time between now and Cheltenham to have her ready.

Willie Mullins is satisfied with leading Mares' Hurdle hope Brandy Love's reappearance despite her only managing third in a Punchestown Grade 3 on Wednesday

It's a stiff test round there, it's three miles two and if the ground comes up soft it's a slog. He's a very strong-travelling horse and two miles five round Aintree would suit him a lot better.

Famous Clerment, as short as 6-1 for the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase, will likely skip Cheltenham according to his trainer Chris Barber

His form on Cheltenham's Old course is very good and he won that good handicap around it off 156 – he's 19lb lower now.

Harry Whittington is eyeing a Johnny Henderson Grand Annual tilt with his 2020 Arkle third Rouge Vif

He was a hardy horse with Aidan O'Brien and was a lead horse for their best horses, but he now believes he's a proper horse too. I'm trying not to tempt fate, but I think he's a major contender in the Triumph.

Scriptwriter, the leading British hope in the Triumph Hurdle market, has come into his own this season according to his trainer Milton Harris

