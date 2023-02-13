'Watching Jonbon was awful but Warwick will have done him good' - Nicky Henderson on his Cheltenham team

Constitution Hill is the latest superstar at Seven Barrows but Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham Festival squad is far from a one man band. He is particularly strong in the hurdling division, with former Champion Hurdle winner Epatante waiting in the wings if anything happens to the race's 1-4 favourite, while First Street is another able deputy.

Buzz and Marie's Rock have claims in an open-looking Stayers' Hurdle, while Luccia, Attacca and dark horse Persian Time have options in the novice division. Jonbon and Balco Coastal look chasers with their best days ahead of them and there is the usual smattering of classy and improving types entered in the handicaps, including in the Pertemps, which he last won with Call The Cops in 2015.

You have to go back until 2008 to find the last year Henderson didn't saddle a festival winner and it would be a shock to the system if he weren't to add tohis tally in 2023.