'He's definitely one of our best chances' - Gordon Elliott on his Cheltenham team

Gordon Elliott might not have as much firepower as his fiercest rival Willie Mullins at the Cheltenham Festival, but the trainer thinks his squad is a lot stronger than people think.

Elliott has twice been leading trainer at Cheltenham, in 2017 with six winners and in 2018 with eight. He might struggle to scale those heights this year but he could have more than 60 runners, and among those is some real quality.

Mighty Potter is unbeaten over fences and a warm order for the Turners Novices' Chase, a race Elliott won in 2018 with Shattered Love and in 2020 with Samcro.