'He's a major contender' - Milton Harris bullish Scriptwriter can boost Triumph Hurdle credentials

Milton Harris still believes Scriptwriter will be a major contender against a powerful Irish team in next month's Triumph Hurdle as Britain's leading hope for the race has his final run before the festival in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle () on Saturday.

The four-year-old, a Grade 2 winner at Cheltenham's November meeting, is a general 14-1 for the Triumph, having won two of his three starts over hurdles so far. However, he is as short as 10-1 with Paddy Power and William Hill.

Scriptwriter suffered his first defeat over hurdles when second in the Triumph Trial at Cheltenham last month, but Harris hopes he can get back to winning ways before the festival in the Adonis, in which he faces seven rivals including Chatteris Fen winner Perseus Way and the Paul Nicholls-trained Rare Middleton.

"Scriptwriter believes in himself now," said Harris. "He was a hardy horse with Aidan O'Brien and was a lead horse for their best horses, but he now believes he's a proper horse too. I'm trying not to tempt fate, but I think he's a major contender in the Triumph.

"We've got to carry a penalty in the Adonis but we deserve to have one. I had thought about going straight for the Triumph, but this is a good race in its own right and he's the favourite. He needs to take his chance."

Harris, who won the Adonis last year with Knight Salute, believes there were valid reasons for Scriptwriter's defeat last time behind Comfort Zone, who is among the leading Triumph contenders dominated by the Irish, including the Willie Mullins-trained trio Lossiemouth, Blood Destiny and Gala Marceau.

He added: "I think Paddy would be the first to accept he got it wrong last time and if he had to ride the race again, he'd have sat and waited a bit longer. Take nothing away from the winner that day, but I felt we gave him a target to aim at."

The Wiltshire-based trainer could have further Grade 2 glory on the card in the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle () where he runs Mullenbeg and Postmark. The Gary Moore-trained Hansard is two from two over hurdles and heads the market, while Kayf Legend represents Chris Gordon, who won this race last year with Betfair Hurdle hero Aucunrisque.

"It's a big weekend for the yard and all our horses going there are, touch wood, in good form," Harris said. "Postmark runs in the Dovecote as he needs one more run to qualify for the Boodles and this is the last weekend you can do so. I really like Mullenbeg in that too, she's a seriously good horse."

Harris relies on Jacamar in the £150,000 feature Coral Trophy (), where Frodon is back in handicap company for the first time since claiming the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton in November. The topweight is joined by stablemates Saint Calvados and Enrilo, while Nicholls also runs Solo in the Grade 2 Coral Pendil Novices' Chase (). Boothill, who took a similar event in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase in December, is favourite to get back to winning ways for Harry Fry and Jonathan Burke.

Christian Williams landed both major handicaps at Newcastle and Kempton on this Saturday 12 months ago, and the trainer is back for more in the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase () and the Coral Trophy. Cap Du Nord won the latter last year and is quickly turned out after last Saturday's Swinley Handicap Chase success at Ascot.

Kitty's Light will attempt to emulate Win My Wings by winning the Eider for Williams and leads the market for Newcastle's marathon contest where he will take on 14 rivals including 2021 winner Sam's Adventure.

runners and riders

Scriptwriter Paddy Brennan

Perseus Way Jamie Moore

Nusret Daryl Jacob

Rare Middleton Harry Cobden

Sarsons Risk Robert Dunne

Spartan Army Adrian Heskin

The Churchill Lad Nathan Moscrop

Pawapuri Nico de Boinville

