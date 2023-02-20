'If they could turn off the taps it would be great' - Hanlon hoping it stays dry for Gold Cup hope Hewick
The lack of rain at Cheltenham is putting a smile on the face of Shark Hanlon, who says his big hope Hewick will relish the conditions if it stays dry for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Cheltenham has started watering and, given the long-range forecast, expects to keep irrigating its three tracks until at least the start of the festival in three weeks' time.
Hewick, who cost just €850 as a two-year-old, has demonstrated a clear liking for decent ground throughout his career, most notably when winning the American Grand National at Far Hills last October on his latest start. The eight-year-old, a best-priced 20-1 shot to triumph on March 17, also landed a Galway Plate and a bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last season on good ground and was running a career-best when unseating at the last in the Kerry National off a mark of 163 in similar conditions last September.
