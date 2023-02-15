'That's where he will be going' - Conflated set for the Gold Cup despite Allaho absence from Ryanair

will not be rerouted to the Ryanair Chase despite raging-hot favourite Allaho being ruled out of the race with an abdominal bleed. Instead, will try to give Gordon Elliott his first win in the race.

The Ryanair looked a foregone conclusion a few days ago with Allaho as short as evens to complete a hat-trick in the race, but it has been blown wide open in his absence.

Willie Mullins had no hesitation in suggesting Blue Lord might change course and head for the Ryanair rather than the Champion Chase in the wake of the Allaho news and Conflated was another punters thought might switch to the Thursday contest. Indeed, he is only 3-1 with Paddy Power to win it.

But Elliott has quickly ended that speculation and said Conflated will be aimed at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 17.

Gordon Elliott: "Conflated is going for the Gold Cup" Credit: Debbie Burt

The trainer said: "Nothing changes with Conflated. I know Allaho is out of the Ryanair now but Conflated is going for the Gold Cup. He deserves to take his chance in it after what he did at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"He's an Irish Gold Cup winner as well. He's a very, very good horse on his day and I can see him running a big race in the big one at Cheltenham. That's where he will be going."

Elliott still has a big contender in the Ryanair in the shape of Fury Road, who gave Galopin Des Champs a scare in the Irish Gold Cup last time out. He is 9-2 with Paddy Power and no bigger than 11-2 anywhere.

Elliott said: "Fury Road runs in the Ryanair and I think he's got a great chance. He's a proper Grade 1 horse with really solid form and the race should suit him. He wasn't beaten by far in the Albert Bartlett a few years ago and he'll head back to Cheltenham with really solid claims.

"I was delighted with his run at Leopardstown and he's put together three really good runs back-to-back now."

Ladbrokes: 11-4 Fakir D'Oudairies, 3 Blue Lord, 4 Shishkin, 5 Conflated, Fury Road, 6 Haut En Couleurs, 8 Pic D'Orhy, 10 Envoi Allen, 14 bar

