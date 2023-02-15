Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland

'That's where he will be going' - Conflated set for the Gold Cup despite Allaho absence from Ryanair

Conflated and Jack Kennedy wins the Gr.1 Savills Chase.LeopardstownPhoto: Patrick McCann/Racing Post28.12.2022
Conflated and Jack Kennedy after winning the Savills Chase at LeopardstownCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Conflated will not be rerouted to the Ryanair Chase despite raging-hot favourite Allaho being ruled out of the race with an abdominal bleed. Instead, Fury Road will try to give Gordon Elliott his first win in the race.

The Ryanair looked a foregone conclusion a few days ago with Allaho as short as evens to complete a hat-trick in the race, but it has been blown wide open in his absence.

Willie Mullins had no hesitation in suggesting Blue Lord might change course and head for the Ryanair rather than the Champion Chase in the wake of the Allaho news and Conflated was another punters thought might switch to the Thursday contest. Indeed, he is only 3-1 with Paddy Power to win it.

But Elliott has quickly ended that speculation and said Conflated will be aimed at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 17.

Gordon Elliott: "Conflated is going for the Gold Cup"
Gordon Elliott: "Conflated is going for the Gold Cup"Credit: Debbie Burt

The trainer said: "Nothing changes with Conflated. I know Allaho is out of the Ryanair now but Conflated is going for the Gold Cup. He deserves to take his chance in it after what he did at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"He's an Irish Gold Cup winner as well. He's a very, very good horse on his day and I can see him running a big race in the big one at Cheltenham. That's where he will be going."

Elliott still has a big contender in the Ryanair in the shape of Fury Road, who gave Galopin Des Champs a scare in the Irish Gold Cup last time out. He is 9-2 with Paddy Power and no bigger than 11-2 anywhere.

Elliott said: "Fury Road runs in the Ryanair and I think he's got a great chance. He's a proper Grade 1 horse with really solid form and the race should suit him. He wasn't beaten by far in the Albert Bartlett a few years ago and he'll head back to Cheltenham with really solid claims.

"I was delighted with his run at Leopardstown and he's put together three really good runs back-to-back now."

Ryanair Chase (March 16, Cheltenham)

Ladbrokes: 11-4 Fakir D'Oudairies, 3 Blue Lord, 4 Shishkin, 5 Conflated, Fury Road, 6 Haut En Couleurs, 8 Pic D'Orhy, 10 Envoi Allen, 14 bar

Read these next:

Ryanair headaches - four horses who could be rerouted after Allaho's injury absence 

Tom Marquand set for two months out with shoulder operation required after fall 

Tom Segal had a 16-1 winner on Saturday - get 50% off for three months 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 14:38, 15 February 2023
icon
more inIreland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIreland