'It's been the plan since the summer' - Rouge Vif fuels Whittington fire for Cheltenham Festival
A plan hatched in the summer is inching closer for Harry Whittington, who will next week enter Rouge Vif in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival and believes the one-time class act is coming to the boil nicely.
Successful in the Kingmaker three years ago, Rouge Vif then finished third in Put The Kettle On's Arkle before defying a big weight when bolting up at Cheltenham in October 2020.
The French's gelding's then-owners Kate and Andrew Brooks switched him to Paul Nicholls in the summer of 2021, but he was bought by Colin Peake in June to rejoin Whittington, who trains on the edge of Lambourn in Sparsholt Firs.
