Wincanton: 'We can't back away from Constitution Hill' - I Like To Move It camp up for Champion Hurdle
I Like To Move It: Champion Hurdle dream very much alive after Kingwell victoryCredit: Edward Whitaker
4 ran
15:12 Wincanton1m 7f Hurdle, Grade 2
Distance: 1m 7fClass: 1
- 1st3I Like To Move It100/30
- 2nd1Knappers Hill7/4
- 3rd2First Streetfav5/4
Do not let connections of I Like To Move It, who bolted up in the Kingwell, hear the Champion Hurdle trophy is all wrapped up and destined for Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows stable.
Constitution Hill dominates the betting for the Unibet-backed championship, but I Like To Move's camp are up for the fight after seeing him tear away from classy duo Knappers Hill and First Street.
Ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, whose father Nigel does the training, the six-year-old travelled in style and picked up powerfully to win by an impressive 17 lengths.
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 18 February 2023Last updated 18:15, 18 February 2023
