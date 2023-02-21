'He grows six feet when he lands in Cheltenham, he loves it there' - Henry de Bromhead on his festival squad

When Honeysuckle and Put The Kettle On combined for an opening-day double at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, Henry de Bromhead's tally of winners at the four-day showpiece came to nine across an 18-year period. Remarkably, he has since trained the same number in just two festivals.

More than that, though, De Bromhead has masterminded one of the most exquisite training feats in the history of the game by plundering the 2021 Champion Hurdle (Honeysuckle), Champion Chase (Put The Kettle On) and Gold Cup (Minella Indo).

A Plus Tard chased Minella Indo home that year before they filled the same positions in reverse order last March, after Honeysuckle secured her own legacy by becoming the first mare to win two Champion Hurdles.