Can Willie Mullins break his record of ten Cheltenham Festival winners?

Willie Mullins is the winningmost trainer in Cheltenham Festival history and had six winners across the four days of the prestigious meeting last year, although that did fall four short of his record of ten set in 2022.

After a brilliant Dublin Racing Festival, where he won all eight of the Grade 1s, Mullins is set to have a formidable team for Cheltenham and already has a whopping 12 ante-post favourites for the races in which entries have been made.

The master trainer is just 1-7 with William Hill to land six winners and reach 100 festival winners in total, but can he go even further and break his own personal record? He is 10-1 to do so if you fancy it, but what chance do we give his awesome team of festival favourites?

Willie Mullins' Cheltenham Festival favourites

Favourite: Ballyburn (Evs)

The Supreme field had looked wide open until Ballyburn blitzed his rivals in the Grade 1 2m novice hurdle at Leopardstown last weekend, when he sprinted clear to win by seven lengths.

Such is the confidence behind him, he is now clear at the top of the market for the festival opener, despite also holding an entry in the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle and Mullins remains undecided on his target. If he does take his chance here, he is likely to be the red-hot favourite to get Cheltenham punters off to a flyer.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: **** four stars – Ballyburn clearly sets the standard but even if he were to disappoint or head to the Baring Bingham, Mullins also has the second favourite Mystical Power, who was impressive in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle last time.

Favourite: Lossiemouth (8-13)

Lossiemouth made a stunning return to action in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Her brilliant nine-and-a-half-length win over Love Envoi even saw plenty call for her to take on the mighty Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle.

However, connections have opted to go back into mares-only company at the festival, and she could have more improvement to come on just the second start of her campaign. She could be joined by stablemates Ashroe Diamond and Gala Marceau.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: ***** – Should Lossiemouth put up a poor performance, then the trainer has both Ashroe Diamond and Gala Marceau – the second and third favourites – to fall back on. Love Envoi looks like the only feasible rival at this point.

Favourite: Embassy Gardens (10-3)

Mullins has started to dominate this contest with his son Patrick, the pair winning the last two runnings with Stattler (2022) and Gaillard Du Mesnil (2023).

Their chief hope this year looks to be Embassy Gardens, who ran out an impressive winner of a Naas novice chase last time. However, on his previous visit to Cheltenham he was pulled up in last year's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: ** – He could field plenty of runners in this, including Nick Rockett, but Embassy Gardens has to prove it at the track and could face high-class horses such as Corbetts Cross and Flooring Porter.

Favourite: Ballyburn (11-10)

Just like the Supreme 24 hours earlier, Ballyburn is the red-hot favourite for the Baring Bingham following his Leopardstown heroics. However, he is far from guaranteed to turn up here.

The same goes for Baring Bingham second favourite Mystical Power, but one may head here rather than the Supreme, as could Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle winner Readin Tommy Wrong.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: *** – It's tough to call as, given his abundance of riches, we do not know who Mullins might saddle in this contest. He will have a leading fancy, but Henry de Bromhead's Slade Steel could give them a fair run for their money.

Favourite: Fact To File (9-4)

There is a strong chance he could run in the Turners a day later, but Fact To File is rapidly progressing, having skipped hurdling and gone straight over fences this season.

He has had two effortless wins and had the measure of stablemate Gaelic Warrior before coming home alone in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase last weekend. He also ran a fine race when runner-up in last year's Champion Bumper.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: ** – Fact To File is a top-class staying prospect and sets the form standard, but the British challenge looks stronger here with the Paul Nicholls-trained Stay Away Fay and Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning holding strong claims.

Favourite: El Fabiolo (2-5)

The seven-year-old has emerged as the red-hot odds-on favourite for Cheltenham, having produced another flawless season so far over fences.

He picked up a fourth Grade 1 win in the Dublin Chase last time, while nearest rival Jonbon faltered in the Clarence House Chase. El Fabiolo also had the measure of that rival when they met in the Arkle last year.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: ***** – El Fabiolo looks ready-made to take over Energumene's spot as the undisputed king of the two-mile division. He has the standout form and the measure already of his nearest rival, Jonbon.

Favourite: Jasmin De Vaux (5-1 joint-favourite)

Mullins has dominated this race recently with three wins from the last four runnings. While it looks wide open this year, he has a leading hope in this five-year-old, who stormed to a 15-length success on his bumper debut at Naas last month.

Even if he does not run, Mullins has the highly touted Maughreen in the wings, while he also talked up the chances of You Oughta Know at his media morning.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: *** – A sparkling debut from Jasmin De Vaux but all his runners could be anything at this stage, and Gordon Elliott has a solid chance with Jalon D'Oudairies.

Favourite: Fact To File (5-4)

The betting suggests that this will be the JP McManus-owned star's festival target, but we still don't know for certain which race he goes for.

If he runs here then he will take all the beating, but if he does not then Mullins could still rely on Gaelic Warrior, who would be on a retrieval mission following his disappointing Leopardstown performance.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: ** – It could be higher if Fact To File was confirmed for this, but that uncertainty plus Gaelic Warrior's blip leaves it where it is. Paul Nicholls looks set to run a very smart prospect too in Ginny's Destiny.

Favourite: Jade De Grugy (9-4)

The five-year-old has looked a potential star in her two hurdles runs, impressively winning the Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse last time.

That has been a good guide for future Grade 1 stars but after landing the first five runnings of this, Mullins has not won it since 2020.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: *** – Likely to field a big team but plenty of other mares bring in strong form too, including the Gordon Elliott-trained Brighterdaysahead and the Fergal O'Brien-trained Dysart Enos.

Favourite: High Class Hero (5-1)

The Albert Bartlett is likely to be wide open as usual, but High Class Hero has looked highly progressive with five wins on the bounce, including at Thurles last time.

He is following the same path Monkfish took to Albert Bartlett glory four years ago, but the race has recently been a graveyard for favourites. No market leader has won in the last decade, with nine winners during that time coming at double-figure prices.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: *** – Favourites may be vulnerable, but Mullins currently possesses four of the top five in the market for this so there is nothing to rule out him winning it with a third or fourth string, as he's done with The Nice Guy and Penhill in recent years.

Favourite: Galopin Des Champs (8-11)

Last year's brilliant winner has bounced back in stunning fashion following two defeats behind Fastorslow at Punchestown, easily winning the Savills Chase before following up in the Irish Gold Cup.

His resurgent form sets a clear standard against some rivals he has already comprehensively beaten this season, while main British challengers Shishkin and Bravemansgame have a bit to prove.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: ***** – Clearly the best staying chaser of his generation and what he has done on his last two starts points towards another brilliant win.

Favourite: Dinoblue (10-11)

The seven-year-old has really come into her own this season and picked up a deserved first Grade 1 triumph at Leopardstown over Christmas, before running with credit behind El Fabiolo in the Dublin Chase.

Despite her rapid improvement, she is untried at this 2m4½f trip and has been beaten on her previous two visits to the Cheltenham Festival.

Strength of Mullins' challenge: *** – In the years since this race's inception, Mullins has had two winners and the runner-up, although Dinoblue has questions to answer at the trip and second favourite Allegorie De Vassy was a beaten favourite last season.

Where else might the wins come from?

Mullins will have enviable strength in depth at the meeting and his Arkle team is likely to include Il Etait Temps and Hunters Yarn .

Il Etait Temps is the second favourite at 5-1 on the back of his Grade 1 success at the Dublin Racing Festival, while Hunters Yarn was an easy winner of a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse last month and is another with fair claims.

State Man is the perceived chief threat to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle on the back of repeat Grade 1 wins in the Morgiana, Matheson and Irish Champion Hurdle this season.

Readin Tommy Wrong is a single-figure price for the Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett and will have a chance in whichever he goes for, with Mullins set to be well represented in both races.

Sir Gerhard and Monkfish are among Mullins' possibles in the Stayers' Hurdle, while Kargese , Storm Heart and Majborough could take on Sir Gino in the Triumph Hurdle.

The festival handicap entries are revealed this month and Saint Roi is vying for favouritism for the Grand Annual. Icare Allen , also owned by JP McManus, heads the Pertemps Final betting and Mistergif and Sa Majeste are proving popular for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Verdict: will he beat his record?

Lossiemouth, El Fabiolo and Galopin Des Champs are all odds-on for their respective festival assignments and should be tough to beat if bringing their A-game to Cheltenham next month.

Both Ballyburn and Fact To File are also likely to be prominent in the betting for their chosen contests, but the remaining picture looks a little murkier and while Mullins could surpass last year's tally of six wins, his 2022 record of ten is expected to remain intact.

