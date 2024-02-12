Willie Mullins: 'Stronger and really race-fit' State Man more than ready for Constitution Hill Cheltenham rematch

It is going to be "one hell of a Champion Hurdle" according to Willie Mullins, who warned the Constitution Hill camp to expect a stronger State Man for the sizzling sequel next month.

State Man has nine lengths to make up on Constitution Hill from last year's clash in the Unibet Champion Hurdle but Mullins thought his performance in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas was "huge".

He said: I think he’s in great order. I thought his performance at Christmas was huge against Impaire Et Passe, who was much more competitive at Christmas than he was the other day at the Dublin Racing Festival.”

Paul Townend is convinced we didn't see the real State Man in last year's Champion Hurdle and, when asked whether he felt the same, Mullins said: "I don’t know, we’ll find out this year. We’ve a lot more experience with him now and he’s going to be really race-fit.

"However, Nicky [Henderson] does have a habit of getting his horses right on the day. People think they haven’t raced enough but Nicky gets everything right for Cheltenham so we hope there’s going to be a hell of a race.

"Nicky mightn’t think so, or Constitution Hill fans might not think so either, but I think we are stronger this year."

On possible tactics which may be employed to try take Constitution Hill down, Mullins remained coy.

"I'll leave all that to Paul," he said. "I’ll chat to him before the race but, at the moment, we’re just happy to have the horse in as good a order as he is and hopefully get him there in that order."

State Man has yet to get a Champion Hurdle success on his CV, but he has two Irish Champion Hurdles and eight Grade 1s in all, one more than Constitution Hill.

When asked to compare him to his former hurdling greats, Mullins said: "Champion Hurdle winners are Champion Hurdle winners. State Man hasn’t won one yet but he’ll have a crack this year and maybe next year but he has a bit to catch up doesn’t he?

"He doesn’t have the pizazz of Faugheen, or the speed of Hurricane Fly, but he has other things. He jumps well and he's so consistent so hopefully we can turn the tables this year.

"I don’t know if we’re better but we’re stronger."

State Man is 5-2 with the Champion Hurdle sponsors Unibet to inflict a first defeat under Rules on Constitution Hill, while the defending champion is 1-3.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 12)

Betfair: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 11-4 State Man, 14 Lossiemouth, 20 Not So Sleepy, 25 Irish Point, 33 bar

