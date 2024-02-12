He's a proper horse and the 10-1 could prove a proper price - five things to note from Willie Mullins' media day

Our Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings gives us the lowdown on a few things he learnt from the media morning at Closutton ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Find someone who looks at you the way Mullins looks at Majborough

With such a galaxy of stars at Closutton, when Willie Mullins absolutely adores one you pay attention. This time, it was Majborough who he was inventing compliments for.

"Every time I see him, I think Gold Cup rather than Triumph Hurdle," said Mullins when the mere mention of his name popped up. He is already thinking of three years down the line, but wonders whether he might be another Douvan and able to win Grade 1s on his way to greatness.

You can still get 10-1 with bet365 for the Triumph Hurdle. He might not beat Sir Gino in that, but he might beat him in the 2026 Gold Cup. You heard it here first.

Galopin Des Champs is ridden out by Adam Connolly on the Closutton gallops Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

You Oughta Know about this guy

We haven't heard a huge amount about the bumper brigade from Closutton this season, but it sounds like You Oughta Know might be in the box seat and don't be surprised if a certain Patrick Mullins picks him as his festival mount. You can get 14-1 for the Champion Bumper, by the way. You should probably snap that up now.

"I thought that was a hell of a run at Leopardstown," Mullins said of his effort at the Dublin Racing Festival, before adding: "He's going to run some race at Cheltenham."

He might not have a sexy profile like Jasmin De Vaux and he has already been beaten, but there is substance to his form. He beat Croke Park by 11 lengths when making a successful debut and that is rock solid form.

Is Sa Majeste this year's State Man?

Whisper it ever so quietly and don't tell a soul, but there was a smug smirk on Mullins' face when Sa Majeste popped up in our conversation.

He might not be a horse on your radar, but you should probably get to know him as it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he's another State Man or Galopin Des Champs. That's a big claim to make, but he beat Noble Yeats at Christmas on ground Mullins said he wouldn't have been in love with.

Galopin Des Champs won a Martin Pipe and this guy could too. My suspicion is that he is a proper horse. The 10-1 available now could prove a proper price.

Embassy Gardens and Dick Dowling lead the string at Closutton's media day Credit: Patrick McCann

New training methods tried with Facile Vega and Appreciate It

He's always tweaking things. Little things, big things, medium things. All sorts of things.

Allegorie De Vassy has a new work-rider who is obviously a lot more demanding on her than the previous one, Appreciate It is having his routine changed too and Facile Vega 's plan has been altered to try and fulfil the enormous potential his trainer still thinks he has.

Mullins is not afraid to try new tactics when the results on the pitch are not what he expects, so it will be interesting to see how Facile Vega and Appreciate It perform at the festival following their new training methods.

None the wiser about Ballyburn and Fact To File targets

I'm sorry, we did our best, but Mullins wasn't for budging. Ballyburn and Fact To File are favourites for four different festival races between them, but we are none the wiser about their targets after this media morning. He gave little away.

It sounds as though he is swaying towards the Supreme Novices' Hurdle for Ballyburn, but that is me essentially guessing, and I have absolutely no idea where Fact To File will end up. The Brown Advisory Novices' Chase might suit him best, but the Turners looks a weaker race. Your guess is as good as mine. Apologies. We did try.

Read these next:

Willie Mullins: 'Stronger and really race-fit' State Man more than ready for Constitution Hill Cheltenham rematch

'I'd love to meet Galopin Des Champs on good ground' - Shark Hanlon on weather watch as he gears up Hewick for Gold Cup bid

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.