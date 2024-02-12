'He's going to run some race in the Champion Bumper' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team

Some team, eh Willie?

"We find it extraordinary ourselves," replied the most successful trainer in Cheltenham Festival history with 94 winners. He is long odds-on to reach the century next month.

A century is almost the least we expect given the horss he has at his disposal. He is responsible for the ante-post favourite in half of the 28 races, although Ballyburn and Fact To File top the markets for four races between them.