FeatureWillie Mullins Cheltenham Stable Tour
premium

'He's going to run some race in the Champion Bumper' - Willie Mullins' horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Some team, eh Willie? 

"We find it extraordinary ourselves," replied the most successful trainer in Cheltenham Festival history with 94 winners. He is long odds-on to reach the century next month. 

A century is almost the least we expect given the horss he has at his disposal. He is responsible for the ante-post favourite in half of the 28 races, although Ballyburn and Fact To File top the markets for four races between them. 

Read the full story

Published on 12 February 2024inStable Tours

Last updated 20:31, 12 February 2024

