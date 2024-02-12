Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

You know the Cheltenham Festival is getting close when the Racing Post's Cheltenham Stable Tours series kicks off.

The big day has now arrived, with Gordon Elliott the first to open his doors to our team, quickly followed by Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson with more of the biggest yards in the sport to come.

The Cheltenham Stable Tours are exclusive to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers, who can look forward to much more fantastic content in the build-up to Cheltenham. Last year's Ultimate Cheltenham Festival Preview Night series is back with some of the shrewdest judges in racing giving their take on the meeting, we'll be counting down the greatest moments in festival history, and we'll have top interviews, data analysis and news exclusives.

Members' Club Ultimate subscribers also get access to our top tipsters, led by Tom Segal and Paul Kealy.

You can subscribe now with 50% off your first three months with code MEMBERS2024. By subscribing, you'll unlock exclusive daily emails, premium tips, unlimited access to the digital newspaper and much more. Renews at full price and terms apply.

Why subscribe?

Read the Racing Post newspaper every day – available from 9pm every night via your dedicated app.

Access exclusive big-race content from award-winning journalists and race analysts.

Daily betting tips from our experts delivered at 6pm every evening.

Stream unlimited replays from all British and Irish racecourses within 30 minutes of the race ending.

Study the form through enhanced racecards, pedigree information and the fullest 30-year database of racing statistics.

Build your perfect stable squad with the Horse Tracker and create your own ratings database.

Subscribe now – use code MEMBERS2024 and get 50% off your first three months when subscribing to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

Full terms

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS2024. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS2024. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.