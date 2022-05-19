Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Punting Tales

'We bet the hell out of it' - the ups and downs of big punter Terry Ramsden

'We bet the hell out of it' - the ups and downs of big punter Terry Ramsden

icon
Punting Tales
padlock
Barney Curley: 'The vet told me it was odds-against - but we beat those odds'
Barney Curley: 'The vet told me it was odds-against - but we beat those odds'
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
'He could see the tsunami happening' - how Dettori hit the bookies for £40m
'He could see the tsunami happening' - how Dettori hit the bookies for £40m
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
Gay Future, the Cartmel coup and why it went down in racing folklore
Gay Future, the Cartmel coup and why it went down in racing folklore
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
JP McManus: 'We loaded up on him - he had been laid out for the race'
JP McManus: 'We loaded up on him - he had been laid out for the race'
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
'We bet the hell out of it' - the ups and downs of big punter Terry Ramsden

'We bet the hell out of it' - the ups and downs of big punter Terry Ramsden

icon
Punting Tales
padlock
Barney Curley: 'The vet told me it was odds-against - but we beat those odds'
Barney Curley: 'The vet told me it was odds-against - but we beat those odds'
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
'He could see the tsunami happening' - how Dettori hit the bookies for £40m
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
Gay Future, the Cartmel coup and why it went down in racing folklore
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
'He could see the tsunami happening' - how Dettori hit the bookies for £40m
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
Gay Future, the Cartmel coup and why it went down in racing folklore
icon
Punting Tales
padlock
JP McManus: 'We loaded up on him - he had been laid out for the race'
JP McManus: 'We loaded up on him - he had been laid out for the race'
icon
Punting Tales
padlock