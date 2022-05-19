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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Punting Tales
Home
News
Features
Series
'We bet the hell out of it' - the ups and downs of big punter Terry Ramsden
Punting Tales
Barney Curley: 'The vet told me it was odds-against - but we beat those odds'
Punting Tales
'He could see the tsunami happening' - how Dettori hit the bookies for £40m
Punting Tales
Gay Future, the Cartmel coup and why it went down in racing folklore
Punting Tales
JP McManus: 'We loaded up on him - he had been laid out for the race'
Punting Tales
Home
News
Features
Series
'We bet the hell out of it' - the ups and downs of big punter Terry Ramsden
Punting Tales
Barney Curley: 'The vet told me it was odds-against - but we beat those odds'
Punting Tales
'He could see the tsunami happening' - how Dettori hit the bookies for £40m
Punting Tales
Gay Future, the Cartmel coup and why it went down in racing folklore
Punting Tales
'He could see the tsunami happening' - how Dettori hit the bookies for £40m
Punting Tales
Gay Future, the Cartmel coup and why it went down in racing folklore
Punting Tales
JP McManus: 'We loaded up on him - he had been laid out for the race'
Punting Tales