Join The Club

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'They make you realise how fun owning a racehorse is' - what's it like to be part of Pompey Ventures?

'They make you realise how fun owning a racehorse is' - what's it like to be part of Pompey Ventures?

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Rogues Gallery Racing: what is it like to be part of the Royal Ascot-winning syndicate?
Rogues Gallery Racing: what is it like to be part of the Royal Ascot-winning syndicate?
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So, what's it like to be part of a BDR Syndicate?
So, what's it like to be part of a BDR Syndicate?
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So, what's it like to be involved with Racing Club?
So, what's it like to be involved with Racing Club?
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What's it like to be part of a Quest Thoroughbreds syndicate?
What's it like to be part of a Quest Thoroughbreds syndicate?
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So, what's it like to be part of a Ross Burdon Racing Syndicate?
So, what's it like to be part of a Ross Burdon Racing Syndicate?
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'Their engagement is outstanding' - so, what's it like to be part of RaceShare?
'Their engagement is outstanding' - so, what's it like to be part of RaceShare?
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So, what's it like to be part of Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds?
So, what's it like to be part of Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds?
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So, what's it like to be part of Middleham Park Racing?
So, what's it like to be part of Middleham Park Racing?
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So, what's it like to be part of Hot To Trot Racing?
So, what's it like to be part of Hot To Trot Racing?
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So, what's it like to be a part of the Value Racing Club?
So, what's it like to be a part of the Value Racing Club?
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So, what's it like to be part of the Fakenham Race Club?
So, what's it like to be part of the Fakenham Race Club?
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So, what's it like to be part of the Sam England Racing Club?
So, what's it like to be part of the Sam England Racing Club?
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So, what's it like to be part of Old Gold Racing?
So, what's it like to be part of Old Gold Racing?
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'They have a really good record, they're great at getting horses with winning potential and it's not massively expensive'
'They have a really good record, they're great at getting horses with winning potential and it's not massively expensive'
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Meet the 250-strong Ursa Major syndicate with 38 horses and 12 trainers - and why it feels like a 'big racing family'
Meet the 250-strong Ursa Major syndicate with 38 horses and 12 trainers - and why it feels like a 'big racing family'
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Join The Club
'They make you realise how fun owning a racehorse is' - what's it like to be part of Pompey Ventures?

'They make you realise how fun owning a racehorse is' - what's it like to be part of Pompey Ventures?

icon
Join The Club
Rogues Gallery Racing: what is it like to be part of the Royal Ascot-winning syndicate?
Rogues Gallery Racing: what is it like to be part of the Royal Ascot-winning syndicate?
icon
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of a BDR Syndicate?
icon
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be involved with Racing Club?
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Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of a BDR Syndicate?
icon
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be involved with Racing Club?
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Join The Club
What's it like to be part of a Quest Thoroughbreds syndicate?
What's it like to be part of a Quest Thoroughbreds syndicate?
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Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of a Ross Burdon Racing Syndicate?
So, what's it like to be part of a Ross Burdon Racing Syndicate?
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Join The Club
'Their engagement is outstanding' - so, what's it like to be part of RaceShare?
'Their engagement is outstanding' - so, what's it like to be part of RaceShare?
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Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds?
So, what's it like to be part of Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds?
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Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of Middleham Park Racing?
So, what's it like to be part of Middleham Park Racing?
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Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of Hot To Trot Racing?
So, what's it like to be part of Hot To Trot Racing?
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So, what's it like to be a part of the Value Racing Club?
So, what's it like to be a part of the Value Racing Club?
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Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of the Fakenham Race Club?
So, what's it like to be part of the Fakenham Race Club?
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Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of the Sam England Racing Club?
So, what's it like to be part of the Sam England Racing Club?
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So, what's it like to be part of Old Gold Racing?
So, what's it like to be part of Old Gold Racing?
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'They have a really good record, they're great at getting horses with winning potential and it's not massively expensive'
'They have a really good record, they're great at getting horses with winning potential and it's not massively expensive'
icon
Join The Club
Meet the 250-strong Ursa Major syndicate with 38 horses and 12 trainers - and why it feels like a 'big racing family'
Meet the 250-strong Ursa Major syndicate with 38 horses and 12 trainers - and why it feels like a 'big racing family'
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Join The Club