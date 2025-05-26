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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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'They make you realise how fun owning a racehorse is' - what's it like to be part of Pompey Ventures?
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So, what's it like to be part of Hot To Trot Racing?
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So, what's it like to be part of the Fakenham Race Club?
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So, what's it like to be part of the Sam England Racing Club?
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So, what's it like to be part of Old Gold Racing?
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'They have a really good record, they're great at getting horses with winning potential and it's not massively expensive'
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Meet the 250-strong Ursa Major syndicate with 38 horses and 12 trainers - and why it feels like a 'big racing family'
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Home
News
Features
Series
'They make you realise how fun owning a racehorse is' - what's it like to be part of Pompey Ventures?
Join The Club
Rogues Gallery Racing: what is it like to be part of the Royal Ascot-winning syndicate?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of a BDR Syndicate?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be involved with Racing Club?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of a BDR Syndicate?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be involved with Racing Club?
Join The Club
What's it like to be part of a Quest Thoroughbreds syndicate?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of a Ross Burdon Racing Syndicate?
Join The Club
'Their engagement is outstanding' - so, what's it like to be part of RaceShare?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of Middleham Park Racing?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of Hot To Trot Racing?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be a part of the Value Racing Club?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of the Fakenham Race Club?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of the Sam England Racing Club?
Join The Club
So, what's it like to be part of Old Gold Racing?
Join The Club
'They have a really good record, they're great at getting horses with winning potential and it's not massively expensive'
Join The Club
Meet the 250-strong Ursa Major syndicate with 38 horses and 12 trainers - and why it feels like a 'big racing family'
Join The Club