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Postcard from Canada

'Everyone was in awe' - Secretariat's rider the star attraction as he relives the legend's win 50 years on
'Everyone was in awe' - Secretariat's rider the star attraction as he relives the legend's win 50 years on
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Postcard from Canada
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'Everyone was in awe' - Secretariat's rider the star attraction as he relives the legend's win 50 years on
'Everyone was in awe' - Secretariat's rider the star attraction as he relives the legend's win 50 years on
icon
Postcard from Canada
padlock