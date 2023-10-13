'Everyone was in awe' - Secretariat's rider the star attraction as he relives the legend's win 50 years on
It's amazing how many great racing figures you bump into on a big international raceday. British champion jockey elect William Buick won the Canadian International aboard Nations Pride at Woodbine on Sunday, but another rider received even more attention.
Eddie Maple was entrusted with the ride aboard the 1973 Triple Crown champion Secretariat in the same race 50 years ago when his regular rider Ron Turcotte was suspended, and the jockey returned to the track as part of an exhibition celebrating the horse's final breathtaking victory.
Maple spent the day signing autographs and memorabilia for the enthusiastic local crowd. The 74-year-old now lives a much quieter life in South Carolina, but he can still recall the day in detail.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in