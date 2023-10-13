'Everyone was in awe' - Secretariat's rider the star attraction as he relives the legend's win 50 years on

It's amazing how many great racing figures you bump into on a big international raceday. British champion jockey elect William Buick won the Canadian International aboard Nations Pride at Woodbine on Sunday, but another rider received even more attention.

Eddie Maple was entrusted with the ride aboard the 1973 Triple Crown champion Secretariat in the same race 50 years ago when his regular rider Ron Turcotte was suspended, and the jockey returned to the track as part of an exhibition celebrating the horse's final breathtaking victory.

Maple spent the day signing autographs and memorabilia for the enthusiastic local crowd. The 74-year-old now lives a much quieter life in South Carolina, but he can still recall the day in detail.