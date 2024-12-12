Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Alastair Down

Passion, joie de vivre and an infectious love of the sport – racing will never be quite the same without Alastair Down

Passion, joie de vivre and an infectious love of the sport – racing will never be quite the same without Alastair Down

icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: delight for disciples as miracle worker Martin Tate lands monster punt at Cheltenham
Alastair Down: delight for disciples as miracle worker Martin Tate lands monster punt at Cheltenham
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
No gloom or trace of pity to be found - Alastair Down’s moving interview with JT McNamara
No gloom or trace of pity to be found - Alastair Down’s moving interview with JT McNamara
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
Alastair Down: Nicky Henderson, the visionary who is losing the power to see
Alastair Down: Nicky Henderson, the visionary who is losing the power to see
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
'When the time comes I suspect my ashes will find their final resting place at the top of the hill - a place where all dreams are still alive'
'When the time comes I suspect my ashes will find their final resting place at the top of the hill - a place where all dreams are still alive'
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
You can wash the mud off the silks, but not the stain off the race - Alastair Down on a 'rancid' 2001 Grand National
You can wash the mud off the silks, but not the stain off the race - Alastair Down on a 'rancid' 2001 Grand National
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: Kauto v Denman v Long Run was one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
Alastair Down: Kauto v Denman v Long Run was one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Kauto v Denman v Long Run: one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
Kauto v Denman v Long Run: one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
icon
Alastair Down
padlock
Passion, joie de vivre and an infectious love of the sport – racing will never be quite the same without Alastair Down

Passion, joie de vivre and an infectious love of the sport – racing will never be quite the same without Alastair Down

icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: delight for disciples as miracle worker Martin Tate lands monster punt at Cheltenham
Alastair Down: delight for disciples as miracle worker Martin Tate lands monster punt at Cheltenham
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
No gloom or trace of pity to be found - Alastair Down’s moving interview with JT McNamara
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
Alastair Down: Nicky Henderson, the visionary who is losing the power to see
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
No gloom or trace of pity to be found - Alastair Down’s moving interview with JT McNamara
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
Alastair Down: Nicky Henderson, the visionary who is losing the power to see
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
padlock
'When the time comes I suspect my ashes will find their final resting place at the top of the hill - a place where all dreams are still alive'
'When the time comes I suspect my ashes will find their final resting place at the top of the hill - a place where all dreams are still alive'
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
You can wash the mud off the silks, but not the stain off the race - Alastair Down on a 'rancid' 2001 Grand National
You can wash the mud off the silks, but not the stain off the race - Alastair Down on a 'rancid' 2001 Grand National
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Alastair Down: Kauto v Denman v Long Run was one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
Alastair Down: Kauto v Denman v Long Run was one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
icon
Alastair Down 1956-2024
Kauto v Denman v Long Run: one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
Kauto v Denman v Long Run: one of those rare and treasured days when everything you hoped for unfolds before scarce-believing eyes
icon
Alastair Down
padlock