CopyBet Cheltenham free bets: grab £50 for tomorrow's races including the Gold Cup

Cheltenham day four preview - Galopin Des Champs, Fastorslow and more

Jumps fans have been treated to three fantastic days of action on the track, with champions and future stars hailed, and now it's time for the showpiece event of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs, a breathtaking winner of the race last year, faces 11 rivals as he bid to defend his crown, including Fastorslow, who has lowered the colours of the favourite twice already and bids to give Martin Brassil a first success in the race.

The Triumph Hurdle kicks off the action, with Willie Mullins fielding the top three in the betting after Sir Gino was ruled out, while the fourth running of the Mares' Chase and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle also feature.

It's an important day in the calendar for amateur and conditional jockeys as the St James's Palace Hunters' Chase, widely known as the amateur jockeys' Gold Cup, and Martin Pipe give those riders the chance to showcase themselves on the biggest stage.

Magical Zoe to win the County Hurdle @11-1 with CopyBet

It was hard not to be drawn to Magical Zoe in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last year, when, despite losing her unbeaten record, she fared much the best of those held up and finished well to take second. She left a poor effort over further at Fairyhouse in April firmly behind when comfortably winning a Gowran Listed race before forcing Irish Point to pull out all the stops in the Grade 3 Bottlegreen Hurdle at Down Royal in November. That rival won his next start before finishing runner-up in the Champion Hurdle and Magical Zoe, who hit the front too soon and wasn't helped by the third drifting into her in a handicap last time, should have more to offer.

Waterford Whispers to win the Martin Pipe Conditional Hurdle @15-4 with CopyBet

The jockey bookings are always interesting for this race, with only conditional riders eligible, and with Mike O'Connor in the saddle, Waterford Whispers, owned by JP McManus, looks sure to run well. He would've won even easier on his hurdling debut bar mistakes at the last two hurdles and has since looked a real stronger stayer at this trip, coming home really well to beat Answer To Kayf, a subsequent winner who was third in a Grade 2, before being just unable to peg back a front-runner who set very slow fractions at Leopardstown when last seen. A strongly run race, coupled with the stiff finish, should see Waterford Whispers on the premises.

