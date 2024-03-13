Cheltenham Festival free bets: grab £700+ in free bets for tomorrow's races
Our day three Cheltenham Festival article will guide you through the leading bookmaker offers for new customers, suggesting where to find the best free bets, in time to spend on the first race of the day at 1.30.
We’ll provide you with everything you need to know: how to pinpoint your favourite bookmaker bonus, what you’ll need to do in order to receive your free bets and the key terms and conditions to adhere to. We will also put forward our horse racing expert’s top tips for day two.
Select one or more of our well-researched and generous bookmaker welcome bonuses. The more accounts you open, the more free bets you will receive to bolster your betting balance ahead of Thursday's action.
Grab over £700 in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival below.
Cheltenham free bets: grab over £700 in free bets with these bookmaker offers
Secure £700+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival right here.
Here is a list of the best Cheltenham betting offers for new customers up for grabs for Thursday:
- Ladbrokes: £20 in free bets
- Coral: £20 in free bets
- bet365: £30 in free bets
- William Hill: £60 in free bets
- Betfair: £20 in free bets
- Paddy Power: £20 in free bets
- Sky Bet: £40 in free bets
- Tote: £30 in free bets
See full offer terms and conditions are below.
Already have accounts with those bookmakers? No problem - here are some additional Cheltenham festival free bets that you can claim ahead of the races:
- Betfred: Get £50 in free bets
- Bet Victor: Get £40 in free bets
- CopyBet: Get £50 in free bets
- Bzeebet: Get £10 in free bets
- SBK: Get £30 in free bets
- Kwiff: Get £30 in free bets
- Midnite: Get £20 in free bets
- Britain Bet: Get £50 in free bets
- BetUK: Get £30 in free bets
- Spreadex: Get £40 in free bets
- Planet Sport: Get 50% back up to £25
- Monster: Get £30 in free bets
- Betway: Get £30 + 100 Free Spins (worth £10)
- Virgin Bet: Get £20 in Free Bets
- Unibet: Get £20 in free bets + £10 Casino
Total: £735
How to claim your Cheltenham day two betting offers with any bookmaker
Ready to unlock over £700 in free bets? Sign up with the following bookmakers ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Simply follow these simple steps to get started with any bookmaker:
- Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and click ‘New Customer’ to initiate registration.
- Complete the registration form, choosing a username and password.
- Make an initial deposit to activate your account.
- Begin placing bets on any sport.
- Free bet tokens will be automatically credited to your account.
- Repeat this process with each bookmaker to maximize your betting experience.
Where to spend your £700 in free bets for Cheltenham
With multiple bookmakers offering great rewards on a competitive field of runners, you may not know what to spend your £805 in free bets for the day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Fortunately, we have some suggestions for you here:
- Teahupoo to win the Stayers' Hurdle @15-8 with William Hill
Teahupoo is a straightforward selection as he looks to be the best horse and in his ideal race. He was an unfortunate third in the Stayers' last season but is an improver and posted a top-class effort when defeating Impaire Et Passe over a trip too short in the Hatton's Grace. That confirmed his quality and a fast-paced three miles looks to be exactly what he wants. He is already setting a high standard in a moderate division but promises more and looks the one to beat.
- Crebilly to win the Plate Handicap Chase @9-1 with William Hill
Crebilly, who arrives here on a lenient-looking handicap mark of 140, looked as though he was about to beat Ginny's Destiny when unluckily falling in a chase on the Old course here in November and although his jumping let him down in the closing stages next time, he was much better in an Exeter novice last time. That looks strong form given the runner-up filled the same position in the Grade 2 Pendil on his next start and as long as he can avoid bad luck on the way round, he should be a major threat.
Note, these odds are subject to change
Day three schedule for tomorrow's races
The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival has already served up two days of mouthwatering action and Thursday brings two Championship races to get stuck in to, with the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle the races to watch on Thursday, March 14.
Thursday, March 14
- 1.30pm - Turners Novices' Chase
- 2.10pm - Pertemps Handicap Hurdle
- 2.50pm - Ryanair Chase
- 3.30pm - Stayers' Hurdle
- 4.10pm - TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase
- 4.50pm - Mares' Novices' Hurdle
- 5.30pm - Kim Muir Handicap Chase
Claim over £700 in free bets for day two of Cheltenham here plus each bookmaker’s terms & conditions
Ladbrokes Cheltenham free bets
Get £20 absolutely free when you bet £5 with Ladbrokes on Cheltenham.
18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Coral Cheltenham free bets
Get a £20 Cheltenham Festival free bet when you place a £5 bet with Coral on Cheltenham.
18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply
Bet365 Cheltenham free bets
Get £30 in free bets guaranteed from bet365 when you make a £10 wager on Cheltenham.
New customers at bet365 only. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as bet credits. Free bets available upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org
William Hill Cheltenham free bets
Claim £40 in free bets and get £20 to use on Vegas when you place a £10 stake on Cheltenham this year with William Hill.
18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
Betfair Cheltenham Festival free bets
Receive £40 in free bets to use on multiples when you stake at least £10 on Cheltenham this year with Betfair.
New customers only. Place a £10 bet on any Cheltenham race, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £40 in free bets to use on multiples, on Cheltenham or the Champions League. Only deposits via cards & apple pay will qualify, T&Cs apply.
Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
Grab £20 in free bets by placing a £10 bet on this year's Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power
New Customer offer. Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £40 in free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or UEFA Champions League game. Only deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Sky Bet Cheltenham Festival free bets
£40 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival. New Sky Bet customers can place a £10 bet on day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday and receive £40 in free betting tokens.
NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG
Tote Cheltenham Festival free bets
New customers can get £30 in free bets when betting £10 on this year’s Cheltenham Festival with Tote. If you’re new to online betting, make sure to take advantage of this special offer.
New customers online only. £/€10 min stake (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7 day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Cheltenham Free Bets
- Coral Cheltenham Free Bets
- bet365 Cheltenham Free Bets
- Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bets
- Betfair Cheltenham Free Bets
- Paddy Power Cheltenham Free Bets
- Tote Cheltenham Free Bets
- BetMGM Cheltenham Free Bets
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 13 March 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 19:20, 13 March 2024
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10 and get £70 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10, get £70 in free bets for tomorrow's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Betfair for day three's races + 28-1 acca tips
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: grab £40 in free bets for day three with Sky Bet
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10 and get £70 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10, get £70 in free bets for tomorrow's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Betfair for day three's races + 28-1 acca tips
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: grab £40 in free bets for day three with Sky Bet