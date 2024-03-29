Women's Six Nations predictions and tips: Scots can keep Les Bleues honest

Where to watch England v Wales

BBC Two, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Scotland +27

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Women's Six Nations predictions

Wales opened their Women's Six Nations campaign with a surprise home defeat to Scotland and things are unlikely to get any easier when they take on tournament favourites England at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Defending champions England eased to a 48-0 victory in Italy last week despite a red card to number eight Sarah Beckett barely ten minutes in.

The Red Roses beat Wales 59-3 in round three of last year's championship in Cardiff, so a handicap in the 50s on home soil is hard to argue with.

But Scotland may be generously treated for their clash with France earlier in the day in Edinburgh (2.15pm, BBC iPlayer).

The Scots' 20-18 success at Cardiff Arms Park was their seventh consecutive Test victory, breaking a record set in the 1990s, and they are playing with enough confidence to stay within a 27-point margin against Les Bleues.

France opened with a 38-17 home victory over Ireland, who finished bottom in 2023, and although they beat Scotland 55-0 at home last year, their away matches in that tournament ended in a 22-12 victory over Italy and a narrow defeat to England.

