Harlequins v Bath predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Quins primed to bounce back

Bath went into this weekend's Premiership fixtures in second place and on course for a home semi-final, but they face a tough run-in beginning with Saturday's trip to Harlequins.

In their final five matches the West Country outfit must play the rest of the top five, so there promises to be plenty of jockeying for position in the final weeks of the regular season.

Both teams are in European action next week but they will surely be viewing the Premiership playoffs as their primary target. And given the array of attacking talent in both line-ups, this could be an exciting affair.

Quins were thumped 52-7 by Saracens last weekend when they struggled to create any kind of openings against a determined and ruthless Sarries side.

Bath do not look to pose the same kind of physical challenge and Quins' creative half-backs, Danny Care and Marcus Smith, will try to supply a dangerous back three of Louis Lynagh, Cadan Murley and Tyrone Green with plenty of front-foot ball.

The reverse fixture at the Rec in December ended in a 25-17 win for Bath but wet and windy conditions hampered Quins' game on that occasion and they can gain revenge on a Bath side who have lost four of their last five away matches.

Also in the Premiership on Saturday two revitalised sides go head to head as Gloucester, who have won their last two games after a run of nine league defeats, host Bristol, who have won five of their last six games, scoring 30 tries in that sequence. Gloucester are two-point favourites.

