Harlequins v Northampton predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Twickenham rivals to put on a show
Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Harlequins v Northampton at Twickenham in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday
Where to watch Harlequins v Northampton
TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday
Best bet
Over 58 points in Harlequins v Northampton
2pts 11-10 bet365
Bristol +4
2pts Evs bet365
Harlequins v Northampton predictions
Harlequins head over the road to Twickenham Stadium for the second time this season for their Big Summer Kick-Off, and it doesn’t get any bigger than a clash with table-topping Northampton.
This is a fixture that has thrown up big points totals in the past and both teams are piling up big scores so a sizeable crowd should be in for a treat.
Northampton’s last five matches in the league and in Europe have produced totals of 73, 71, 38, 81 and 57 points, while for Quins the record reads 59, 76, 52, 83 and 68.
If that wasn’t enough, the last five head-to-heads between the clubs have come in a 68, 63, 63, 64 and 69 points, so a shade of odds-against looks worth taking for a total of 59 or more today.
These are two of the brightest attacking sides in the Premiership and the wide expanses of Twickenham should give every encouragement for flair and ambition.
Quins are four-point favourites as they look to break into the top four, but they face a tough battle for a playoff spot with Bristol, who have put together a run of seven wins in eight matches culminating in last week’s 85-14 hammering of Newcastle.
They’ve beaten the top two in that sequence, putting 50 points on both Bath and Northampton, and they look worth backing with a four-point start at Leicester, whose last home match was a defeat to second-bottom Gloucester.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 26 April 2024inRugby Union tips
Last updated 18:15, 26 April 2024
