Women's Six Nations: France v England predictions and rugby betting tips

Where to watch France v England

BBC One, 4.45pm Saturday

Best bet

England to win by eight to 14 points

1pt 11-4 Paddy Power

France v England predictions

England have been a cut above the rest in this year's Women's Six Nations but it all comes down to one result in a Grand Slam showdown with France in Bordeaux on Saturday.

The Red Roses have been ruthless this year and underlined their superiority with an 88-10 trouncing of Ireland at Twickenham last week. They have scored 228 points in their four matches compared to France's 131 and their tally of 38 tries is double that of Les Bleues. Indeed, England's back three of Ellie Kildunne, Abigail Dow and Jessica Breach have scored 18 tries between them, just one fewer than France have registered as a team.

At first sight a handicap of ten or 11 points looks to be within England's reach. They sealed the slam last year with a 38-33 win over France at Twickenham, where they led 31-0 at half-time, while the last time the teams met on French soil in 2022 the Red Roses ran out 24-12 winners.

A wet and possibly stormy forecast tempers enthusiasm for backing a big England win at odds-on, and with so much at stake, backing a victory by eight to 14 points at far bigger price appeals more.

Earlier in the day winless Wales are given a six-point start at home to Italy (12.15pm) while Scotland are asked to give up five points against Ireland in Belfast.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.