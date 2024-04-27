Gloucester vs Exeter predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Chiefs can continue top-four push

Where to watch Gloucester vs Exeter

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Exeter -6

2pts 11-8 BoyleSports

Newcastle +19

2pts 11-10 bet365

Gloucester vs Exeter predictions

Gloucester's European ambitions may make them the perfect opponents for playoff-chasing Exeter on Sunday.

The Chiefs are among a number of sides chasing a top-four finish but they must respond after last week's 26-14 home defeat to Bath, only their second loss at Sandy Park this season.

Gloucester are out of the playoff picture and, as was the case in their 46-24 defeat at Saracens last time, their team selection suggests that they are keeping players fresh for next weekend's European Challenge Cup semi-final against Benetton.

The Kingsholm faithful may forgive a defeat if the Cherry & Whites turn up against the Italians, and the hosts do seem better suited to knockout rugby – they beat Exeter en route to lifting the Premiership Cup - than the slog of a league campaign.

After a rapid start to 2023-24, Exeter's youngsters have toughened up as the season has progressed and they should grind out a first away win of 2024.

Sale are also in the top-four mix and can grab a bonus-point success on their trip to Newcastle.

Falcons boss Steve Diamond said he took "no positives" from last Sunday's 85-14 battering at Bristol. However, although Newcastle are yet to win in the league this season, their heavy defeat at Ashton Gate was an outlier.

Sale beat Harlequins 37-31 last time out but the Sharks don't tend to score as heavily as the Bears and Newcastle could keep it closer than bookmakers expect.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.