Sale Sharks v Harlequins predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sharks and Quins set to hit heights

Where to watch Sale Sharks v Harlequins

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Over 53.5 points

2pts 5-6 bet365

Sale Sharks v Harlequins predictions

Sale have scored, and also conceded, the second-fewest points in the Premiership this season and have become renowned for grinding out wins.

However, their last Premiership outing was a 41-5 rout of Exeter and they could be involved in an even more high-scoring encounter against Harlequins.

Quins' matches have tended to be the polar opposite of Sale's. Their last Premiership game was a crazy 40-36 victory over Bath – a match which they led 40-3 early in the second half – while last weekend they recorded a 42-41 success over Bordeaux Begles to secure a European Champions Cup semi-final berth.

Those exertions may have taken something out of Harlequins but they have gone with a strong side as they occupied the fourth and final playoff spot with just a two-point buffer with four rounds to go.

Sale had a weekend off after going out in the round of 16 in the European Challenge Cup and will be keyed up for this clash so, with good conditions forecast, points should flow again.

In Sunday's other game Bristol, who ended a three-match losing run with a 36-21 success over second-bottom Gloucester last week are 27-point favourites against Newcastle.

The Falcons are yet to win a match this season but played well in a 19-13 defeat at home to Leicester last time out and have covered the handicap in their last two league games.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.