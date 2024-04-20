Sale Sharks v Harlequins predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sharks and Quins set to hit heights
Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Sale Sharks v Harlequins at the Salford Community Stadium in the Gallagher Premiership on Sunday
Where to watch Sale Sharks v Harlequins
TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Over 53.5 points
2pts 5-6 bet365
Sale Sharks v Harlequins predictions
Sale have scored, and also conceded, the second-fewest points in the Premiership this season and have become renowned for grinding out wins.
However, their last Premiership outing was a 41-5 rout of Exeter and they could be involved in an even more high-scoring encounter against Harlequins.
Quins' matches have tended to be the polar opposite of Sale's. Their last Premiership game was a crazy 40-36 victory over Bath – a match which they led 40-3 early in the second half – while last weekend they recorded a 42-41 success over Bordeaux Begles to secure a European Champions Cup semi-final berth.
Those exertions may have taken something out of Harlequins but they have gone with a strong side as they occupied the fourth and final playoff spot with just a two-point buffer with four rounds to go.
Sale had a weekend off after going out in the round of 16 in the European Challenge Cup and will be keyed up for this clash so, with good conditions forecast, points should flow again.
In Sunday's other game Bristol, who ended a three-match losing run with a 36-21 success over second-bottom Gloucester last week are 27-point favourites against Newcastle.
The Falcons are yet to win a match this season but played well in a 19-13 defeat at home to Leicester last time out and have covered the handicap in their last two league games.
Published on 20 April 2024
Last updated 14:18, 20 April 2024
