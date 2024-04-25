Bath vs Saracens predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sarries ready to hit top gear

Where to watch Bath vs Saracens

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Saracens -2

2pts Evs bet365

Bath vs Saracens predictions

Premiership champions Saracens are targeting a home semi-final in the playoffs and they can jump into the top two ahead of opponents Bath when the two teams meet at the Rec on Friday evening.

Bath have won their last five league home games while Sarries have lost their last three on the road, but all runs come to an end at some point and this is the stage of the season where Saracens come strong.

Defeat at leaders Northampton at the end of March has been their only loss in their last four matches and Sarries have scored a total of 168 points and 23 tries in that sequence.

Bath have caught the eye for their bright attacking play this season, but this looks set to be a grittier affair against a Sarries side who have shipped the second-fewest points in the Premiership this season.

Jamie George is restored to Sarries' starting line-up in a powerful pack and forecast rain should make the conditions far more conducive to the visitors' pragmatic approach than Bath's wide attacking game.

Orlando Bailey continues at fly-half for Bath in place of the injured Finn Russell, and while he pulled the strings well in an impressive victory at Exeter last week, this is a tougher test both in terms of the opposition and the conditions.

Saracens made a shaky start to the season, losing their first two games including a home clash with Bath, but they have always been more concerned with how they finish rather than how they start their campaigns and they can get over the line on Friday and cover a modest two-point handicap.

