Saturday's predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Saturday's predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Saturday's matches from the Betfred Super League.
Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
Sky Sports Main Event, BBC iPlayer, Super League+, Saturday 3pm
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards
Sky Sports Action, Super League+, Saturday 5.30pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Warrington Wolves -4
1pt 20-21 Betfred
Salford Red Devils -1.5
1pt 5-6 Betfred
Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions
Rivals Round continues in the Betfred Super League on Saturday with two matches as Warrington Wolves and Catalans meet for the second time this season, while Salford Red Devils will take on Leigh Leopards.
Catalans beat Warrington 16-10 in round one this season but the Wolves have since won four in a row under boss Sam Burgess to go top of the pile.
The Dragons have the same record but are down in fourth due to their inferior points advantage, and there's nothing to split the two teams.
Burgess will welcome back George Williams, Josh Drinkwater, Ben Currie and Lachlan Fitzgibbon this weekend, and it could be that quartet who help the Wolves sneak past Catalans.
The Wire need a standout performance and a victory to prove they can mix it with the big boys under Burgess, and a home fixture against Catalans with revenge on their mind could be what they need to squeeze past Steve McNamara's outfit.
Later in the day, Salford host Leigh in an all-Lancashire affair and this is another battle that could go down to the wire.
The last two meetings between the two sides have been decided by two points, and the Red Devils look likely to shade proceedings. The Leopards have lost three of their four Betfred Super League matches this season, scoring fewer than ten points in two of those defeats, and that lack of attacking output could be their downfall once again.
Published on 29 March 2024 in Rugby League tips
Last updated 14:36, 29 March 2024
