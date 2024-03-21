Leicester v Gloucester predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: strong Tigers side can halt Gloucester revival

Where to watch Leicester v Gloucester

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Leicester -7 on second-half handicap

2pts 10-11 Hills

Leicester v Gloucester predictions

Things are looking up for Gloucester after they snapped a nine-match losing streak in the Premiership with victory over Sale last time out in January then lifted the Premiership Cup with victory over Leicester last weekend.

But the Cherry & Whites face a tough test when they reconvene with the Tigers at Welford Road in the Premiership on Friday evening following a lengthy break for the Six Nations.

Hosts Leicester are heavily reinforced from last week's 23-13 cup defeat at Kingsholm. Captain Julian Montoya plus Jasper Wiese and Solomone Kata are back in their line-up having been ineligible for the Premiership Rugby Cup. Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Freddie Steward and Tommy Reffell return after Six Nations duty, and Ben Youngs starts at scrum-half with Jack van Poortvliet backing him up on the bench for the first time this season following an injury layoff.

It may be that Leicester are slow to get into gear with so many changes but the strength of their line-up should tell as the game progresses.

Gloucester have an 18-point cushion over bottom side Newcastle despite their long losing run, helped by the ten bonus points they have collected. They have bagged a try bonus in five of their last seven matches and four of their last six defeats have been by no more than seven points.

However, they are up against a Leicester side who have conceded the fewest tries in the Premiership this season, shipping 32 in 12 games, and who have won their last four home league games by at least nine points.

The handicap is set at between 12 and 14 points but the best bet may be that the Tigers hit their stride as the game wears on and win the second half by more than seven points.

Also in the Premiership on Friday table-topping Northampton head to Bristol, whose last fixture before the Six Nations was a crazy 57-44 victory over Bath. The hosts are 8-11 favourites and asked to give up a handicap of two points.

In the United Rugby Championship, title holders Munster are 8-15 shots at the Ospreys while Glasgow are 15-point favourites at home to Cardiff.

