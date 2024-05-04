Toulouse vs Harlequins predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Quins facing difficult trip

Where to watch Toulouse vs Harlequins

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Toulouse -18

3pts Evs bet365

Toulouse to win by 21 to 30 points

1pt 10-3 Coral, Ladbrokes

Toulouse vs Harlequins predictions

Harlequins' journey to the semi-final of the European Champions Cup has included wins at Top 14 sides Racing 92 and Bordeaux but also a heavy defeat at home to Toulouse, and bookmakers expect a similar outcome when the teams meet again in France on Sunday.

Passage to the last four was sealed in typical Quins rollercoaster style. Having started as underdogs the Premiership side raced to a 28-12 lead at half-time, trailed 36-35 late in the second half before bagging a try with ten minutes to go then relying on a missed conversion from their opponents to win 42-41.

It's an experience their fans have got used to - Quins' last six games have produced totals of 59, 76, 52, 83, 68 and 73 points, and given that they are up against the strongest attacking side in this year's tournament, another high tally should be on the cards.

Toulouse scored the most points in the pool stage with a tally of 178 points, then in the knockout rounds saw off Racing 31-7 and Exeter 64-26.

The hosts are 18-point favourites to reach an eighth Champions Cup final, and the points line is set at just over 60, a total that Toulouse reached on their own in their quarter-final.

But we may see a more clinical approach on Sunday from the French side, who have also been defensively strong throughout their campaign.

Les Toulousains have won all 15 home matches they have played this season, 11 of them by 20 points or more, and are shipping an average of below 20 points per game.

Toulouse won their pool-stage encounter with Quins 47-19 in December and that was before the return of brilliant fly-half Romain Ntamack from injury, while their line-up for Sunday's semi-final features 14 internationals.

For all their attacking weapons, Harlequins ship points at a dangerous rate. They conceded 29 in the second half at Bordeaux in their quarter-final, 33 in the second half against Bath a month ago after they had led 33-3 at the break, and just a week before that were hammered 52-7 at Saracens.

Quins keep proving observers wrong but they are up against top-class opponents in this clash and the gulf is likely to tell on the scoreboard.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.