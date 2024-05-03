Leinster v Northampton predictions and European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tips: Leinster can roar into decider

Where to watch Leinster v Northampton

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Leinster to win by 11 to 20 points

1pt 12-5 bet365

Leinster v Northampton predictions

Leinster have been here before and fallen short but there's a weight of expectation behind the Irish province as they seek to reach a third consecutive European Champions Cup final.

Their last two trips to the decider ended in defeat to La Rochelle and they also fell to the same French opponents at the semi-final stage in the previous year.

Leinster's last two United Rugby Championship campaigns have ended in semi-final defeat after topping the table by some distance in the regular season as well.

So the trophy cabinet has been bare for a surprisingly long time for a team with such pedigree, and they will feel they have a score to settle when Premiership leaders Northampton head to Croke Park on Saturday.

The Saints enjoyed a strong pool campaign, winning all four matches before overcoming Munster at home in the round of 16. The quarter-final was perhaps less of a test as they strolled to a 59-22 success over a depleted Bulls side, and they know this is a much stronger test than they have faced.

Leinster have won nine of the ten meetings between the teams with the Saints' only victory coming in 2013. More memorable than that match though will be the 2011 final, when Northampton led 22-6 at the break only to suffer a 33-22 defeat.

That was in Cardiff and this semi-final is in Dublin, where Leinster have won 14 of their last 15 European matches, 12 of them by more than the 14-point handicap they have been set on Saturday.

Northampton have caught the eye with their bright attacking play this season but they are up against the team with the best defence in the tournament, and the stage looks set for another clinical performance from the hosts.

Gloucester have spent the season cast adrift in the Premiership but they are five-point favourites at home to Benetton in the semi-final of the European Challenge Cup (TNT Sports 2, 3pm).

The Italian outfit topped their pool with three wins from four and were 57-18 winners at Premiership bottom side Newcastle.

