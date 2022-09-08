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Kevin Pullein

This is what normally separates winners from losers in the Champions League

This is what normally separates winners from losers in the Champions League

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Kevin Pullein
Best Premier League summer transfers might not be who you think they are
Best Premier League summer transfers might not be who you think they are
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Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: How much will winning the title affect Liverpool?
Kevin Pullein: How much will winning the title affect Liverpool?
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Kevin Pullein
To discover how good Liverpool are we should consult the gods of ancient Egypt
To discover how good Liverpool are we should consult the gods of ancient Egypt
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Kevin Pullein
Adventurous play key to winning a fanless match | Thought for the week
Adventurous play key to winning a fanless match | Thought for the week
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Kevin Pullein
How much time-wasting is there in the Premier League and how can it affect bets?
How much time-wasting is there in the Premier League and how can it affect bets?
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Kevin Pullein
The numbers that explain the end of Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run
The numbers that explain the end of Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run
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Kevin Pullein
Manchester City's sorry run of missed penalties is a once-in-a-century event
Manchester City's sorry run of missed penalties is a once-in-a-century event
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Kevin Pullein
Time for the Premier League to stop VAR making stupid decisions
Time for the Premier League to stop VAR making stupid decisions
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Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: Underdogs Tranmere can keep up on corner count
Kevin Pullein: Underdogs Tranmere can keep up on corner count
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Kevin Pullein
The numbers behind the rare event that is scoring a goal in the Champions League
The numbers behind the rare event that is scoring a goal in the Champions League
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Kevin Pullein
How Sheffield United have successfully adjusted to the Premier League high life
How Sheffield United have successfully adjusted to the Premier League high life
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Kevin Pullein
What we should learn from the FA Cup third-round tie between Arsenal and Leeds
What we should learn from the FA Cup third-round tie between Arsenal and Leeds
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Kevin Pullein
FA Cup betting: what trends to look out for when picking the winner
FA Cup betting: what trends to look out for when picking the winner
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Kevin Pullein
A Premier League decade that was the best of times for the best of teams
A Premier League decade that was the best of times for the best of teams
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Kevin Pullein
If a Premier League manager cannot jump ship they will be thrown overboard
If a Premier League manager cannot jump ship they will be thrown overboard
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Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: losing teams receive more cards
Kevin Pullein: losing teams receive more cards
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Kevin Pullein
How to pick the right first goal time to go with your Super 6 score selections
How to pick the right first goal time to go with your Super 6 score selections
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Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: some football forecasts should wait until a study of the weather
Kevin Pullein: some football forecasts should wait until a study of the weather
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Kevin Pullein
9-0 was a rogue scoreline that told us nothing about Leicester or Southampton
9-0 was a rogue scoreline that told us nothing about Leicester or Southampton
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Kevin Pullein
Manchester United and Sunderland may get lucky - but then again they may not
Manchester United and Sunderland may get lucky - but then again they may not
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Kevin Pullein
VAR: What difference has it made to the Premier League?
VAR: What difference has it made to the Premier League?
icon
Kevin Pullein
When trying to predict the future be careful not to miss a step
When trying to predict the future be careful not to miss a step
icon
Kevin Pullein
Premier League have got the VAR rules wrong and fans are getting fewer goals
Premier League have got the VAR rules wrong and fans are getting fewer goals
icon
Kevin Pullein
This is what normally separates winners from losers in the Champions League

This is what normally separates winners from losers in the Champions League

icon
Kevin Pullein
Best Premier League summer transfers might not be who you think they are
Best Premier League summer transfers might not be who you think they are
Lionel Messi might have struggled to make an impact at Manchester City
icon
Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: How much will winning the title affect Liverpool?
icon
Kevin Pullein
To discover how good Liverpool are we should consult the gods of ancient Egypt
icon
Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: How much will winning the title affect Liverpool?
icon
Kevin Pullein
To discover how good Liverpool are we should consult the gods of ancient Egypt
icon
Kevin Pullein
Adventurous play key to winning a fanless match | Thought for the week
Adventurous play key to winning a fanless match | Thought for the week
icon
Kevin Pullein
How much time-wasting is there in the Premier League and how can it affect bets?
How much time-wasting is there in the Premier League and how can it affect bets?
icon
Kevin Pullein
The numbers that explain the end of Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run
The numbers that explain the end of Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run
icon
Kevin Pullein
Manchester City's sorry run of missed penalties is a once-in-a-century event
Manchester City's sorry run of missed penalties is a once-in-a-century event
icon
Kevin Pullein
Time for the Premier League to stop VAR making stupid decisions
Time for the Premier League to stop VAR making stupid decisions
icon
Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: Underdogs Tranmere can keep up on corner count
Kevin Pullein: Underdogs Tranmere can keep up on corner count
icon
Kevin Pullein
The numbers behind the rare event that is scoring a goal in the Champions League
The numbers behind the rare event that is scoring a goal in the Champions League
icon
Kevin Pullein
How Sheffield United have successfully adjusted to the Premier League high life
How Sheffield United have successfully adjusted to the Premier League high life
icon
Kevin Pullein
What we should learn from the FA Cup third-round tie between Arsenal and Leeds
What we should learn from the FA Cup third-round tie between Arsenal and Leeds
icon
Kevin Pullein
FA Cup betting: what trends to look out for when picking the winner
FA Cup betting: what trends to look out for when picking the winner
icon
Kevin Pullein
A Premier League decade that was the best of times for the best of teams
A Premier League decade that was the best of times for the best of teams
icon
Kevin Pullein
If a Premier League manager cannot jump ship they will be thrown overboard
If a Premier League manager cannot jump ship they will be thrown overboard
icon
Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: losing teams receive more cards
Kevin Pullein: losing teams receive more cards
icon
Kevin Pullein
How to pick the right first goal time to go with your Super 6 score selections
How to pick the right first goal time to go with your Super 6 score selections
icon
Kevin Pullein
Kevin Pullein: some football forecasts should wait until a study of the weather
Kevin Pullein: some football forecasts should wait until a study of the weather
icon
Kevin Pullein
9-0 was a rogue scoreline that told us nothing about Leicester or Southampton
9-0 was a rogue scoreline that told us nothing about Leicester or Southampton
icon
Kevin Pullein
Manchester United and Sunderland may get lucky - but then again they may not
Manchester United and Sunderland may get lucky - but then again they may not
icon
Kevin Pullein
VAR: What difference has it made to the Premier League?
VAR: What difference has it made to the Premier League?
icon
Kevin Pullein
When trying to predict the future be careful not to miss a step
When trying to predict the future be careful not to miss a step
icon
Kevin Pullein
Premier League have got the VAR rules wrong and fans are getting fewer goals
Premier League have got the VAR rules wrong and fans are getting fewer goals
icon
Kevin Pullein
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