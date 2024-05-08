Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Thursday

Best bet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have higher opening partnership

3pts 8-11 general

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru prediction

The 2024 IPL season has been characterised by huge totals and scorching temperatures but Punjab Kings' sojourn in Dharamshala should provide a break from the norm.

A cool, cloudy evening is forecast in the foothills of the Himalayas, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru are targeting a fourth straight victory after a woeful start to the campaign.

Both RCB and Punjab need to win their final three games and hope that results elsewhere go their way if they are to make the playoffs.

And Punjab's bid for a top-four finish was dented by Sunday's defeat to Chennai in Dharamshala, where all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dragged the Super Kings out of trouble in both innings.

Jadeja top-scored with 43 in Chennai's modest total of 167-9 before taking 3-20 as Punjab collapsed from 62-2 to 78-7 on their way to a 28-run loss.

Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw were both bowled by seaming deliveries from Chennai quick Tushar Deshpande in the second over of the Punjab innings and conditions could suit Bengaluru paceman Mohammed Siraj, who helped restrict Gujarat to 23-3 in the first six overs of RCB's most recent win.

Bengaluru openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have excelled over the past two IPL seasons and, after stands of 92, 40, 48, 27 and 80 in their last five matches, they should be backed to outscore their Punjab counterparts.

