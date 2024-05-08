BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts
Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday
Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15
Luke Littler to win, most 180s & highest checkout treble v Peter Wright
1pt 13-10 bet365
Luke Littler to win Week 15
1pt 13-8 general
Rob Cross to beat Luke Humphries
1pt 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 15 predictions
Luke Littler is chasing a Premier League hat-trick in Leeds and can kick off that quest by landing a very different treble.
The Nuke has blasted his way to the top of the table and into the playoffs later this month with four Thursday night triumphs in six weeks, including each of the last two runnings in Liverpool and Aberdeen.
His first obstacle to a three-timer in Leeds is Peter Wright, who is bottom of the league, not throwing well and looking forward to a break.
Littler pipped Snakebite 6-5 in their only previous clash in February but his is a class above right now.
The teenager is a short price to prevail and rightly so but if he does win well, he should also deliver the win, most 180s and highest checkout treble.
Littler is also worth backing to go all the way in Week 15 in West Yorkshire, especially with question marks over the form - and indeed health - of many of his rivals.
At a longer price, Rob Cross is worth backing to beat Luke Humphries. Voltage has taken down the world number one in two of their three league meetings to date and crushed him 6-2 at last month’s European Grand Prix.
Humphries, who is guaranteed a play-off place, has won just two matches since Week Eight, with his most recent failure being last week’s 6-5 semi-final defeat by Cross.
Night One winner Michael Smith
Night Two winner Michael van Gerwen
Night Three winner Michael van Gerwen
Night Four winner Michael van Gerwen
Night Five winner Nathan Aspinall
Night Six winner Luke Humphries
Night Seven winner Luke Humphries
Night Eight winner Luke Humphries
Night Nine winner Luke Littler
Night Ten winner Luke Littler
Night 11 winner Michael van Gerwen
Night 12 winner Nathan Aspinall
Night 13 winner Luke Littler
Night 14 Luke Littler
Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23
Published on 8 May 2024inPremier League Darts
Last updated 16:40, 8 May 2024
