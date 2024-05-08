BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free football and horseracing bets when new customers stake £10 on Premier League Darts.

Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts

Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday

Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15

Luke Littler to win, most 180s & highest checkout treble v Peter Wright

1pt 13-10 bet365

Luke Littler to win Week 15

1pt 13-8 general

Rob Cross to beat Luke Humphries

1pt 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 15 predictions

Luke Littler is chasing a Premier League hat-trick in Leeds and can kick off that quest by landing a very different treble.

The Nuke has blasted his way to the top of the table and into the playoffs later this month with four Thursday night triumphs in six weeks, including each of the last two runnings in Liverpool and Aberdeen.

His first obstacle to a three-timer in Leeds is Peter Wright, who is bottom of the league, not throwing well and looking forward to a break.

Littler pipped Snakebite 6-5 in their only previous clash in February but his is a class above right now.

The teenager is a short price to prevail and rightly so but if he does win well, he should also deliver the win, most 180s and highest checkout treble.

Littler is also worth backing to go all the way in Week 15 in West Yorkshire, especially with question marks over the form - and indeed health - of many of his rivals.

At a longer price, Rob Cross is worth backing to beat Luke Humphries. Voltage has taken down the world number one in two of their three league meetings to date and crushed him 6-2 at last month’s European Grand Prix.

Humphries, who is guaranteed a play-off place, has won just two matches since Week Eight, with his most recent failure being last week’s 6-5 semi-final defeat by Cross.

Night One winner Michael Smith

Night Two winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Three winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Four winner Michael van Gerwen

Night Five winner Nathan Aspinall

Night Six winner Luke Humphries

Night Seven winner Luke Humphries

Night Eight winner Luke Humphries

Night Nine winner Luke Littler

Night Ten winner Luke Littler

Night 11 winner Michael van Gerwen

Night 12 winner Nathan Aspinall

Night 13 winner Luke Littler

Night 14 Luke Littler

Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.