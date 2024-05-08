Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR in the Betfred Super League on Thursday

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Warrington Wolves to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 Betfred

Thursday's Betfred Super League predictions

There is an intriguing situation at the top of the Betfred Super League standings with the top six teams all locked on 14 points after ten rounds.

Remarkably, though, round 11 will see just one fixture featuring two of the top six going head-to-head when Warrington Wolves entertain Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday.

The Wolves are second, ahead of fourth-placed KR only on points difference, and their recent meetings have been just as close.

Wire ran out 22-20 winners when the teams faced each other in round four and the last four meetings have been settled by winning margins of just two, seven, two and eight points.

Hull KR arrive fresh from back-to-back wins over St Helens and Wigan, but their best work is generally done on home soil and they have won just two of their four fixtures away from East Hull this season.

Their last road trip was a 36-6 hammering at top-six rivals Catalans Dragons but Warrington are some way short of top gear at the moment, with their last two home fixtures producing wins by 18 and two points over strugglers Hull FC and Leigh.

The Robins are handed a six-point start on the handicap but backing a home win by no more than 12 points looks a solid play at 19-10.

