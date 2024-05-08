Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 9: Back our 8-1 treble plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Aston Villa are hoping to overturn a 4-2 first-leg deficit when they head to Olympiakos for Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg.

Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta aim to make the most of home advantage in their Europa League semi-final second legs against Roma and Marseille and our Thursday treble pays out at 8-1 with Betfred.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Roma

Atalanta to beat Marseille

Olympiakos to beat Aston Villa

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma

German champions Bayer Leverkusen are targeting a famous treble this season and they should follow up their 2-0 first-leg win away to Roma. Leverkusen, unbeaten in 48 matches this season, thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 at the weekend and should seal their place in the Europa League final in style.

Atalanta vs Marseille

Marseille have lost three of their last four Europa League away games and have the joint-worst record on the road in Ligue 1 this season. Those stats do not bode well for their trip to Atalanta, who have won all four of their domestic matches since knocking Liverpool out of the Europa League and earned a 1-1 draw in last week's first leg in France.

Olympiakos vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa suffered a shock 4-2 home defeat in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final against Olympiakos and the Greeks look a big price to win the return fixture. Villa appeared jaded in their weekend Premier League defeat at Brighton, losing the shot count 15-2, and they are vulnerable favourites in Piraeus.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.