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'He seems keen to become king of the Champions Tour' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Senior Open Championship
Champions Tour
'He is clearly hungry for a first senior Major' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Kaulig Companies Championship
Champions Tour
'He will be relishing the chance to boss his peers in Ohio' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the US Senior Open
Champions Tour
'He can land an eighth Champions Tour title on Sunday' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Regions Tradition
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour
'He is perfectly suited to this week's assignment and can draw on a wealth of course knowledge' - Steve Palmer has three selections for the Senior Open
Champions Tour
'It seems only a matter of time before he wins a senior Major' - Steve Palmer has two selections for the US Senior Open
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Kaulig Companies Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Regions Tradition predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour
Home
Sport
Golf
'He seems keen to become king of the Champions Tour' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Senior Open Championship
Champions Tour
'He is clearly hungry for a first senior Major' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Kaulig Companies Championship
Champions Tour
'He will be relishing the chance to boss his peers in Ohio' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the US Senior Open
Champions Tour
'He can land an eighth Champions Tour title on Sunday' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Regions Tradition
Champions Tour
'He will be relishing the chance to boss his peers in Ohio' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the US Senior Open
Champions Tour
'He can land an eighth Champions Tour title on Sunday' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Regions Tradition
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour
'He is perfectly suited to this week's assignment and can draw on a wealth of course knowledge' - Steve Palmer has three selections for the Senior Open
Champions Tour
'It seems only a matter of time before he wins a senior Major' - Steve Palmer has two selections for the US Senior Open
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Kaulig Companies Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour
Steve Palmer's Regions Tradition predictions & golf betting tips
Champions Tour