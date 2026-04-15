Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips

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Steve Palmer’s tournament previews will continue to be published at 2pm every Tuesday, but from 2026 they will remain exclusively available to and will no longer be released as free content on Wednesdays.

Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.