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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and Champions Tour predictions for the Senior PGA Championship at Concession Golf Club
Steve Palmer’s tournament previews will continue to be published at 2pm every Tuesday, but from 2026 they will remain exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers and will no longer be released as free content on Wednesdays.
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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inChampions Tour
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more inChampions Tour
- 'He is perfectly suited to this week's assignment and can draw on a wealth of course knowledge' - Steve Palmer has three selections for the Senior Open
- 'It seems only a matter of time before he wins a senior Major' - Steve Palmer has two selections for the US Senior Open
- Steve Palmer's Kaulig Companies Championship predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Regions Tradition predictions & golf betting tips
more inChampions Tour
- 'He is perfectly suited to this week's assignment and can draw on a wealth of course knowledge' - Steve Palmer has three selections for the Senior Open
- 'It seems only a matter of time before he wins a senior Major' - Steve Palmer has two selections for the US Senior Open
- Steve Palmer's Kaulig Companies Championship predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Regions Tradition predictions & golf betting tips