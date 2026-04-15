Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSteve Palmer
premium

Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions & golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and Champions Tour predictions for the Senior PGA Championship at Concession Golf Club

author image
Racing Post Sport
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Steve Palmer’s tournament previews will continue to be published at 2pm every Tuesday, but from 2026 they will remain exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers and will no longer be released as free content on Wednesdays.

Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inChampions Tour

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inChampions Tour
more inChampions Tour