Saturday's All-Ireland Football Championship match predictions and betting tips: Tyrone to trump Ulster rivals

Under 38.5 points in Dublin v Roscommon

4pts 10-11 Boylesports

Meath

2pts 7-4 general

Armagh -5

3pts EVS Boylesports

Tyrone

2pts 15-8 Boylesports

Weekend Football Championship previews

Dublin v Roscommon

5pm Saturday - GAAGO

Dublin and Roscommon clashed at exactly the same stage of the All-Ireland series last year. It was probably the kick up the backside the Dubs needed as that 0-14 to 1-11 draw was their worst performance of the campaign.

Still, it might be worth remembering just how much Roscommon frustrated Dublin's flow on that day and how they held the ball for what seemed an eternity at the death.

There is no doubting Dublin are the vastly superior side, but they were very poor in patches against Louth in the Leinster final and this might not be the landslide success the per-match odds are suggesting.

Roscommon make some appeal with an eight-point handicap but backing the unders in the total points market at a shade of odds against looks a safer play.

Last year there was only 28 points in total when these sides met and there were only 31 points in Roscommon's Connacht semi-final loss to Mayo, so under 38.5 points begins to look attractive.

The best way Roscommon are going to remain competitive is to frustrate so the scoring could be lower than expected.

Louth v Meath

5.30pm Saturday

On a line through Dublin, there is only one outcome likely in this local derby at Inniskeen and that's a Louth win.

Meath were on the receiving end of a 16-point drubbing at the hands of the Dubs, whereas Louth got within four of the All-Ireland champions, but that sort of stuff goes out the window when these two rivals meet.

The Royals were pretty poor for a lot of the league, but still managed to beat Louth 1-11 to 1-9 in round three on the back of a hammering from Armagh.

Jordan Morris is an injury doubt for Meath, but they have had a psychological edge over Louth in the last few decades and odds of 7-4 about Colm O'Rourke's side coming out on top just look too big.

Armagh v Westmeath

6pm Saturday - GAAGO

Armagh suffered utter heartache after yet another penalty shootout loss in the Ulster final, and they will be kicking themselves that they didn't get over the line given they led by four at one stage in the second-half against Donegal.

Armagh were blessed to escape unscathed from their clash with Westmeath in last year's All-Ireland series, only winning by a point, but they will have learnt from that and look a more mature side now. The five-point handicap looks on the low side given their Leinster rivals were beaten by Wicklow in their Leinster opener.

Donegal v Tyrone

7.15pm Saturday

These two met in a thriller last month and given it went to extra-time and Tyrone had chances to win the game in normal time, it is hard to fathom why Donegal are so short for this All-Ireland series opener.

Donegal have been through another gruelling encounter against Armagh in the interim and with freshness on their side, 15-8 looks a very big price about Tyrone.

