Weekend All-Ireland Football predictions and betting tips: Kerry can continue goal touch for Louth clash

Best bets

Clare +10

2pts 8-11 Boylesports

Over 2.5 goals in Cork v Tyrone

2pts 5-4 Paddy Power

Roscommon -4

2pts 11-10 general

Westmeath to score under 14.5 points

2pts 4-5 Boylesports

Under 31.5 points in Armagh v Galway

2pts Evs Boylesports

Kerry to score over 1.5 goals

3pts evs Paddy Power

Meath

2pts 3-1 bet365

Mayo to lead at half-time

1pt 5-2 Paddy Power

Weekend Tailteann Cup previews

Donegal v Clare

3pm Saturday

Clare were expected to be the whipping boys of the All-Ireland series and, while they have zero points from their two games, that doesn't tell the whole story.

The Banner boys were level with Cork entering the final few minutes of round one, but conceded the last two scores, and it was another tame finish which put some gloss on a less-than-impressive success by Tyrone in the last round.

Clare were in the game far more than the final scoreline suggests. It finished 3-15 to 0-10, but Tyrone tagged on 1-4 in the final ten minutes after midfielder Darragh Bohannon was shown a red card, .

The handicap has been set at ten points for their duel with Donegal but that looks on the high side, especially since Jim McGuinness's side are going into the clash following of their first competitive defeat of the year, a surprise one at the hands of Cork.

Donegal should do enough to get the result they need, but it might not be without a scare.

Cork v Tyrone

3pm Saturday - GAAGO

Cork have found the net eight times in the championship and are averaging two goals a game, while Tyrone discovered their goal-scoring touch against Clare last time when netting on three occasions so the 5-4 available about three or more goals being scored in their tussle at Tullamore looks value.

Cork have been constantly underrated by the layers and look a big price against Tyrone too, but goals will surely be on the menu and backing over 2.5 looks the shrewd play.

Cavan v Roscommon

5pm Saturday

Cavan have been completely outclassed in both their outings in the All-Ireland series, losing by 11 to Mayo and 19 to Dublin, so it's surprising the handicap is not more than four points for their meeting with Roscommon.

The Rossies have also lost their two games, but were far more competitive against the top two teams in the division and lost by only four to Mayo. It should have been less as there were some dubious calls by the referee at crucial stages and they frustrated Dublin for long periods too.

Cavan seem to be regressing as the season goes on while Roscommon's decline has not looked as rapid. They can win this one comfortably.

Derry v Westmeath

7pm Saturday - GAAGO

Westmeath have not scored more than 14 points in any of their championship outings in 2024, yet you can back the Midlanders at just a shade of odds-on to continue that trend for their crunch clash with Derry in the final round of group games in the All-Ireland series.

They scored 1-11 in their shock Leinster exit to Wicklow and only 0-11 against both Armagh and Galway. They have managed to keep competitive in those games by being hard to play against and packing their defence when out of possession, so don't expect that to change in round three.

They don't look to have a hope of winning a high-scoring shootout with Derry so expect more of the same here and the best bet on the match coupon is for under 14.5 Westmeath points at 4-5.

Armagh v Galway

1.45pm Sunday - RTE

Only one of Armagh's championship encounters this summer has had more than 31 points and that was their latest rout of Derry when the floodgates opened and Derry's bizarre approach to defending again came unstuck.

Prior to that tussle, their matches were averaging just under 28 points per game.

Two of Galway's three matches in Connacht didn't pass the 31-point barrier either and their recent lucky escape against Westmeath had only 26.

Expect the battle for top spot in Group 1 to be cagey and get on under 31.5 points at evens.

Kerry v Louth

3pm Sunday

After going an eternity without a goal, Kerry finally got two in the second half of their match with Meath two weeks ago. And, now that the floodgates have finally opened, expect Louth to be on the receiving end of a few goals.

If the Kingdom are going to win another All-Ireland this year, they need to keep creating five or six genuine goal opportunities in their games and they could open up Louth at will .

Meath v Monaghan

3pm Sunday - GAAGO

The winner takes all as Monaghan and Meath clash at Breffni Park and the betting is hard to fathom.

Monaghan have won just one competitive game in 2024, and that was when catching Dublin on the hop in the opening round of the league, yet the Farney army are 1-3 to beat Meath at a neutral venue.

There is no denying Meath have been awful for much of the year, but they created the same amount of scoring opportunities in the first half of their clash with Kerry recently - 14 apiece - but were made pay for their waywardness in front of goal.

Monaghan trailed by 0-15 to 0-2 at half-time to Kerry and their veteran stars are not the force they once were. Meath have a younger side with more scope for improvement and they shouldn't have any fear factor going in against Monaghan so 3-1 is just way too big.

Dublin v Mayo

3.45pm Sunday - RTE

Top spot is at stake in Group 2 where old rivals Dublin and Mayo meet again.

Dublin are probably shorter than they should be as the game is not at Croke Park and Mayo have a particularly good record at Dr Hyde Park.

Mayo might not have enough class to cause a shock but they could hold their own for at least two-thirds of the encounter and backing them at 5-2 to lead at half-time is worth a nibble.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.