Tailteann Cup match predictions and betting tips: Take Tipperary at 5-2 to lower Limerick's colours

Best bets

Tipperary

2pts 5-2 BoyleSports

Leitrim

3pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Weekend Tailteann Cup previews

Limerick v Tipperary

4pm Saturday

The Tailteann Cup has reached the knockout stages and Tipperary look a big price at 5-2 for their visit to Rathkeale to face Limerick in a preliminary quarter-final.

The year has been pretty wretched for Tipperary, who were on the wrong side of a piece of history in the Munster championship as Waterford beat them for the first time since 1988 and won their first match in the province for 14 years. It was emphatic too, as they had five points to spare.

Since then, you couldn't say Tipperary have got their season back on track, but they did stage a late smash-and-grab raid to dump Wexford out of the competition last weekend and that is a remarkable turnaround given they lost heavily to the Model County in Division 4 of the league earlier in the season.

A Stephen Grogan goal meant there was a dramatic late twist there and it might kickstart some sort of revival to Tipperary's season. Captain Steven O'Brien returns to the line-up for the trip to Limerick, while Eoghan Power has also starts and they could cause a minor upset.

Leitrim v Wicklow

7pm Saturday - GAAGO

Bookmakers are finding it hard to split Leitrim and Wicklow in what is probably the most intriguing of the preliminary quarter-finals in the Tailteann Cup, but the Connacht boys should be clear favourites.

It has been a bit of a stop-start season for Andy Moran's men, who secured promotion from Division 4 of the league only to lose heavily to Laois in the final afterwards. They crashed out of the Connacht championship with a whimper too, but there have been signs of a revival in the Tailteann Cup and they issued a real warning that they are not done with 2024 just yet last weekend against Kildare.

The final scoreline might suggest a straightforward seven-point win for Kildare - 1-16 to 0-12 - but it was anything but.

Leitrim reduced the gap to just two points with 15 minutes left, kicking some marvellous points in doing so, and the fact that seven different players got on the scoresheet will give Moran plenty of hope for their joust with Wicklow.

Kildare kicked the last six points as their class, unsurprisingly, shone through, but Leitrim go into this weekend in a good frame of mind and they can win more comfortably than the betting suggests.

