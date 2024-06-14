All-Ireland Hurling Championship match predictions and betting tips: Cork poised to put on a show

Best bets

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Laois v Wexford

5pm Saturday

Laois won't find it easy to pick themselves up off the floor after last week's Joe McDonagh final defeat to Offaly but they will take solace from the fact that Wexford are capable of slipping up against supposed weaker sides.

They lost to Antrim in the championship this year and were defeated last season by Westmeath who were eventually relegated.

However, with of Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and Rory O'Connor in good form up front, Laois will find it extremely tough to keep the score down. Wexford racked up 2-36 against Carlow last month and be similarly prolific again.

Offaly v Cork

5.15pm Saturday, GAAGo

It's been a phenomenal couple of weeks for Offaly hurling as their Under-20 side recorded a historic victory in the All-Ireland Final before their seniors, who featured five players from their underage side, landed the Joe McDonagh Cup with a gutsy three-point victory over Laois.

However, they face a herculean task just seven days after that magnificent triumph as a showdown with Cork awaits and a barbarous reality check looks set to be inflicted on them by the Rebel County.

Offaly are an emerging force but they are well behind Cork in terms of development and the gulf in class is huge. They will need put in a big display to get within 20 points of Pat Ryan's men.

