Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 8: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with Betfair
Final preparations for Euro 2024 continue with some interesting international friendly contests on Saturday. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Spain to beat Northern Ireland
Norway to beat Denmark
Colombia to beat USA
Brazil to beat Mexico
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £40 in free bet multiples
Spain v Northern Ireland
Spain cruised to a 5-0 success at home to Andorra on Wednesday and head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to select a stronger side to face Northern Ireland with first-choice keeper Unai Simon and influential outfield players Dani Carvahal, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal in line for recalls.
Denmark v Norway
Norway cruised to a 3-0 success at home to Kosovo on Wednesday with the help of an Erling Haaland hat-trick, and they can follow up by defeating Denmark at Brondby Stadium.
USA v Colombia
USA lost 1-0 at home to Slovenia in a January friendly and may come up short against ultra-consistent Colombia, who are unbeaten in 21 matches.
Mexico v Brazil
Mexico have lost four of their last seven games, including defeats to Honduras, Colombia and rivals the United States. El Tri were beaten 4-0 by Uruguay in their last outing and look vulnerable once more against Brazil.
Get £40 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.
Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
