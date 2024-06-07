Racing Post logo
GAA tips

Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 8: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 11-1 with Betfair

Final preparations for Euro 2024 continue with some interesting international friendly contests on Saturday. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with Betfair.

Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Spain to beat Northern Ireland

Norway to beat Denmark

Colombia to beat USA

Brazil to beat Mexico

Spain v Northern Ireland

Spain cruised to a 5-0 success at home to Andorra on Wednesday and head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to select a stronger side to face Northern Ireland with first-choice keeper Unai Simon and influential outfield players Dani Carvahal, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal in line for recalls.

Denmark v Norway

Norway cruised to a 3-0 success at home to Kosovo on Wednesday with the help of an Erling Haaland hat-trick, and they can follow up by defeating Denmark at Brondby Stadium.

USA v Colombia

USA lost 1-0 at home to Slovenia in a January friendly and may come up short against ultra-consistent Colombia, who are unbeaten in 21 matches.

Mexico v Brazil

Mexico have lost four of their last seven games, including defeats to Honduras, Colombia and rivals the United States. El Tri were beaten 4-0 by Uruguay in their last outing and look vulnerable once more against Brazil.

  • Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF.
  • Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
  • Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

  • All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
  • Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
  • Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
  • Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
  • Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
  • You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
  • If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
  • To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
  • Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
  • 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

