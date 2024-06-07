All-Ireland Hurling Championship match predictions and betting tips: Clare can halt Limerick's drive for six titles on the bounce

Best bets

Over 56.5 points in Dublin v Kilkenny

2pts 6-5 BoyleSports

Clare

3pts 5-2 BoyleSports

Clare-Clare double result

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Dublin v Kilkenny

6pm Saturday, RTE

This should be an intriguing encounter as Kilkenny push for their fifth Leinster Championship in a row but they are up against a Dublin side in fine form after their impressive six-point victory over Galway a fortnight ago.

Kilkenny haven't hit top gear in the championship. They managed only a draw against Carlow last month and were fortunate to come away with a victory against today's opponents after that, eventually eking out a two-point victory. However, they did step it up against Wexford last time and were value for more than the one-point winning margin.

There have been injury concerns over John Donnelly, who has been in spectacular form this year, and Mikey Carey but both have been named in the starting line-up for Saturday although that far from guarantees their participation. However, there was some better news on the injury front with Adrian Mullen returning to the team for the first time since their victory over Antrim in April.

Donnelly, Mullen and TJ Reid will form a hugely powerful half-forward line if they are all fit and it will be a fascinating duel with Dublin's defence given the starring role Chris Crummey and Conor Donohoe have played in recent weeks.

Dublin have only defeated Kilkenny once in the championship since 1942 so it is a tall order for Michael Donoghue's men but they are building a head of steam and are starting to bring consistency to their game which has been lacking in recent years, while they also arguably should have defeated Kilkenny at home last month when they just ran out of steam late on.

This should be a free-scoring game given the attacking talent on offer. Donal Burke is developing into one of the top forwards in the country and Dublin have hit the net seven times in their last three outings, while Kilkenny's forward line is packed full of prolific scorers, especially given Mullen's return.

The match odds look about right and backing the total score to exceed 56 points seems a more attractive wager given that figure was comfortably surpassed when the pair met at Parnell Park last month.

Clare v Limerick

4pm Sunday, RTE

Limerick are gunning for a sixth Munster Championships in a row and Semple Stadium will host the next round of their hugely entertaining saga with Clare.

Clare should have taken the All-Ireland champions' scalp in the opening round of the Munster Championship. They suffered something of a collapse in the closing stages but they did suffer some unfortunate blows at crucial stages. They seemed in control but Limerick benefited from a goal which resulted from a mis-hit free and the champions typically seized on that moment to turn the game around.

Finding a way to win in the most trying circumstances has been a hallmark of this incredible Limerick side and they have been moving through the gears nicely since. They dismantled a good Waterford side in tremendous fashion in their latest outing but they will have to cope without Seamus Flanagan, who fired in 3-3 against Cork in the previous round.

A long-term injury to Peter Casey earlier in the championship has left Limerick short up top but Shane O'Brien showed himself to be an able deputy when throwing over three points in his cameo against Waterford.

Although Tony Kelly has been named on the bench for Clare, it seems likely he will be in from the start given he has seen game time in their recent games and has looked sharp when introduced. As well as being one of the best players in the country, he tends to bring his A-game against Limerick and given the form of Shane O'Donnell and Mark Rodgers, Limerick will find it difficult to keep them out.

It is imperative that Clare win a Munster championship, particularly given their agonising defeats to Limerick in the final the last two years and they look well placed to do so. The bookmakers make Limerick heavy odds-on favourites which seems wrong as this seems closer to a 50-50 game and, if anything, Clare have the slight edge.

