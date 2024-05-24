All-Ireland Hurling Championship match predictions and betting tips: Waterford can send the All Ireland champions packing

Best bets

Wexford +3

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Kilkenny v Wexford over 3.5 goals

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Dublin

1pt 10-3 BoyleSports

Waterford to be leading at half-time

2pts 5-2 Paddy Power

Waterford

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Kilkenny v Wexford

2pm Sunday

This promises to be an absolute belter of a game at Nowlan Park. Wexford have thwarted Kilkenny in the final round in the last two years and they arrive in excellent form having hammered Carlow last weekend after their impressive success over Galway.

Kilkenny haven't hit top gear this campaign but gained an important victory over Dublin in their last game after a poor draw with Carlow. Adrian Mullen and Walter Walsh are named on the bench and would be massive additions if they see any game time and Derek Lyng's side are poised to throw down the gauntlet at their home ground.

Wexford have plenty of scoring ability, however. Lee Chin is in spectacular form, while Rory O'Connor and Conor McDonald plundered 2-7 between them against Carlow.

The Cats are the most likely winners but the bookmakers have the odds too lopsided in their favour and it should be closer than the prices suggest.

There should also be plenty of goals given the attacking prowess on show and the net was hit nine times when the sides met 12 months ago.

Galway v Dublin

RTE, 2pm Sunday

Dublin would have been desperately disappointed not to get the job done against Kilkenny last weekend given they shot into a three point lead with 15 minutes to go before ultimately running out of steam.

While they have a tendency to be inconsistent, they have put two strong displays back-to-back and have a huge chance against an out of sorts Galway team.

Henry Shefflin's men have not been convincing this year and this weekend's tussle will pose a massive question. They swatted away Antrim with the minimum of fuss last weekend but put in a poor display against Wexford before that when suffering an eight point loss. They were outplayed that day and Wexford managed to pull away cosily in the latter stages despite being down to 14 men.

Galway seem to be limping through the Leinster championship, whereas Dublin have been steadily improving and are capable of causing an upset.

Limerick v Waterford

RTE, 4pm Sunday

Limerick will be all going all out to put Waterford to the sword given their loss against Cork puts the All Ireland champions in danger of being knocked out of the championship.

This will be a fascinating encounter as Waterford have shown in this year's championship they are well capable of beating any side on their day. They defeated Cork in their opening game and were extremely unfortunate not to come out of Ennis with a share of the spoils in a brilliant tussle with Clare last weekend.

That form puts them right up there and Limerick will have to be at their best to ensure their participation in the All Ireland series. They lost out to Cork two weeks ago but have had an extra week to prepare for this crunch game and Mike Casey is welcomed back to replace the injured Sean Finn.

In five out of their last six games, they have gone in behind at half-time. They were notably sluggish in the opening skirmishes against Cork and Davy Fitz's side have brought huge energy to the early stages of their games so they won't need a second invitation to get on the front foot early on.

Turning over Limerick on their home patch will be an enormous task but this Munster championship keeps on throwing up surprises and the odds for a seismic win for the Deise are just too big given there is the potential for a huge performance left in this Waterford team.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.