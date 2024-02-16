Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
15:25 KelsoHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
15:25 KelsoHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Women's Super League

Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Arsenal v Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Saturday

Marc Skinner's Manchester United Women are in contention for the Champions League places
Marc Skinner's Manchester United Women are in contention for the Champions League placesCredit: Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Williamhill logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoBetfair logoCoral logoBet365 logoPaddypower logoTote logo
Williamhill logoSkybet logoLadbrokes logoBetfair logoBet365 logoPaddypower logoCoral logo
Chevron down

Where to watch

Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 12.30pm

Best bets

Manchester United Women draw or double chance
1pt 11-8 bet365

Image link

Women's Super League predictions

A sold-out Emirates Stadium will play host to a gripping Women's Super League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday and it could be closer than the odds suggest.

Arsenal are 8-15 to win but have endured a tricky February, losing 2-1 to West Ham in the WSL and crashing out of the FA Cup in the fifth round against Manchester City.

They responded with a 4-0 win over London City in the League Cup but that was expected and they are worth taking on against United.

Marc Skinner's side have failed to repeat last season's title charge but are still in contention for the Women's Champions League places and they have won three games on the spin.

Arsenal have not beaten the Red Devils since October 2021 and the visitors can extend that streak by avoiding defeat in this heavyweight clash in north London.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 16 February 2024inWomen's Super League

Last updated 15:16, 16 February 2024

iconCopy
more inWomen's Super League
more inBetting offers
more inWomen's Super League
more inBetting offers