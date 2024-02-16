Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 12.30pm

Best bets

Manchester United Women draw or double chance

1pt 11-8 bet365

Women's Super League predictions

A sold-out Emirates Stadium will play host to a gripping Women's Super League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday and it could be closer than the odds suggest.

Arsenal are 8-15 to win but have endured a tricky February, losing 2-1 to West Ham in the WSL and crashing out of the FA Cup in the fifth round against Manchester City.

They responded with a 4-0 win over London City in the League Cup but that was expected and they are worth taking on against United.

Marc Skinner's side have failed to repeat last season's title charge but are still in contention for the Women's Champions League places and they have won three games on the spin.

Arsenal have not beaten the Red Devils since October 2021 and the visitors can extend that streak by avoiding defeat in this heavyweight clash in north London.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.