Scottish football betting tips and predictions: Championship title hopefuls set for a test

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals in Dundee United v Inverness

1pt 9-10 general

Ruari Paton to score at any time in Ayr v Queen's Park

2pts 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Scottish football predictions

Dundee United have the chance to eke out a three-point lead over Raith in the Scottish Championship title race when they host Inverness on Saturday.

The Tangerines were beaten 3-1 by Dunfermline last weekend but they have the chance to seize the initiative in the battle for top spot with Raith, who they meet next week, not in action this weekend.

United's opponents Caley Thistle are involved in a battle of their own at the bottom of the Championship and currently occupy the relegation playoff berth.

Goals have been the major issue for Duncan Ferguson’s side this season and they could be involved in another low-scoring affair at Tannadice.

There have been no more than two goals in all three meetings between Dundee United and Inverness this season and that trend could continue given how tight both teams can keep it at the back.

Only Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham (17) has scored league goals in the second tier than Queen’s Park striker Ruari Paton, who could add to his 15 league strikes for the season against Ayr.

The Irishman has netted four times in his last five games and could enjoy himself against an Ayr defence who have conceded 51 goals in 28 Championship matches.

